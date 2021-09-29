By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki



The Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, yesterday said the South East zone of the country must lobby other zones to produce the next President of the country.

According to him, the five states alone cannot get a shot at the exalted position in the country without the support of other states and zones and therefore has to lobby to actualize its dream of producing the President in 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker who was speaking with reporters at Abakaliki residence stressed that he was in support of Southern President in 2023.

He said “I want our people to understand that it is not about Igbo presidency, it is about the president of the country. I am supporting a south eastern person to be president and we are begging that the position should be zoned to south this time around. When it is zoned to south. The south will be able to meet to zone it to where it has not gone.

“It is not about Igbo presidency because we don’t have Igbo president in the constitution, what we have is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that is what is contained in the constitution. We should lobby other zones to get south east president because the five eastern states cannot win the position without the support of other zones.

“We should be appealing to other states and zones to give the five eastern states a chance to produce the President of Nigeria and not Igbo President”.

On 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria, the APC Chieftain noted that the country was doing well but that there was sabotage in the security sector which he has contributed to the problem the country was facing at the moment.

“We have to work more on security, look more on the security of this country. There is much sabotage in security system and it is happening because we have fake representatives. We have people that were not elected by the people, we have people that were elected in a hotel.

“A situation whereby a council Chairman, a village head cannot go to his village to control his people in the rural area, is pure sabotage and unacceptable.

“We should allow people to freely elect their leaders. We need to start implementing direct primary where you allow the people to elect whoever they want.”.

