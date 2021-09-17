.

…youths should shun kidnapping, thuggery, cultism

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki



YOUTH leaders in Ebonyi State, yesterday urged those they described as selfish politicians to steer clear of their path and allow them to pursue their God-given destinies for the betterment of society.

In a chat with Newsmen after the inauguration of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State’s chapter of Ekubaraoha Youth Assembly, AYA, in Abakaliki, the youths noted that they were ready to partner well meaningful individuals, Corporate organizations and Ebonyi State Government in their bid to become self-reliant.

According to the Deputy Coordinator, Ivo Local Government of AYA, Chukwu Felix Anyim, much needed to be done in the area of human capital development for youths in Ivo LGA even as he commended Governor David Umahi for his youth-friendly disposition and policies, that have endeared him to various youths across the State.

“The Governor has shown concern and willingness in empowering the youths. For instance, the End sars youth summit that was held first in Ebonyi, among the 36 states, in which, countless numbers of youths across the state were empowered.

“Currently, we have the empowerment of Youth Volunteer on Clean Nigeria/Open Defection programme powered by Federal Ministry of Water Resources in collaboration with Ministry of Water Resources in Ebonyi State, in which 100 youths from each of the 13 LGA were empowered.”

Also, the former Personal Assistant to Ebonyi Commissioner for Information and Elder’s Counsel/Adviser of AYA in Ivo LGA, Richard Egu lamented how some politicians have become a source of oppression and distraction to some serious-minded youths in the State.

He called on youths of Ivo LGA and the State at large to shun kidnapping, thuggery, cultism and other forms of social vices and join hands with the State Government to move the State forward.

“The future of youths is very important. Every youth that wants to succeed must shun kidnapping, thuggery, cultism and societal vices that are capable of detailing their productive minds. I want to use this opportunity to call on my fellow youth to engage in productive ventures.

“The youths are seriously oppressed by some politicians. Sometimes, they don’t provide the enabling environment needed for youths to succeed and break financial limits. Sometimes after you work and worship some of these politicians with agility, dedication and focus, you will receive insults and allegations you never dream of in your life.

“Enough is enough. If youths are properly taken care of, they will be mindful of their actions and inactions and the group they associate themselves with. We will keep partnering with the present administration to move the State forward and rid the State of crimes and criminality.”

Vanguard News Nigeria