By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Ndudi Elumelu, has told the governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to contest the Presidency of the country In 2023.

The senior lawmaker who made the call in Asaba, Delta State on Saturday, stressed that Governor Okowa said the Governor has all it takes to “rescue” the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Minority leader, who spoke at the installation of Rotary Club’s 2nd President for 2021/2022 Rotary Club Year (Club of Asaba Downtown District 9141), stressed that Governor Okowa “should serve as the President of the nation, so that he can replicate his achievements in massive infrastructural and human capital development in Delta state, at the national level.

“I must commend Governor Okowa for his selfless service and sacrifices that have led to unprecedented massive infrastructural development in our dear state as well as a better living standard for our people.

“Governor Okowa is a rare gift not only to Delta state but also to our nation Nigeria, at large. I firmly hold that he is endowed with the capacity and proficiencies to serve our nation at the topmost level so that he can replicate the successes recorded in our state at the national level.

“I sincerely call on him to make himself available to serve the nation again. He deserves to be the president of this country, come to 2023” Elumelu stated.

The Minority Leader lamented that the nation “has been wrecked by the incompetent, divisive, directionless and blatantly corrupt APC administration and blamed it for the “escalated mass killings, mindless bloodletting, terrorism, banditry, infrastructural decay, acute poverty, excruciating economic hardship and utter hopelessness” now plaguing the nation.

“It has never been this bad in our national history. I, therefore, beckon on all Nigerians to join hands in the collective democratic efforts to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the APC. This is more so because there is no way our country can survive if APC is allowed to stay in office a day beyond May 29, 2023”.

Charging the newly installed Rotary Club President, of Rtn Odinigwe Odigie, to note that the task before him was an onerous one, the minority leader expressed optimism that he will succeed, given the solid pedestal already established by Governor Okowa.

He described Rtn Odigie as a humble, strategic and exceptionally empathic personality with a heart for the good cause, adding that he is a committed person with an outstanding wealth of experience and a track record of performance in handling tasks entrusted in his hands.

Elumelu commended the Rotary Club, Asaba Downtown District 9141” for touching the lives of the people in many special ways”.

He also urged “the club not to relent but redouble efforts in addressing critical issues of access to quality education, particularly in the remote areas, community development, skill acquisition and employment for the youths as well as protecting our environment from degradation”.