By David Odama, LAFIA

NASARAWA State Governor Abdullahi Sule said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo remained a sellable leader in the political history of the country.

Governor Sule made the declaration on Monday in Lafia, when he received the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), adding Osinbajo is leader Nigerians may not want to neglect if he is inspired to contest the Presidential elections in 2023.

Sule who assured the Osinbajo 2023 campaigners that they have nothing to worry about in case the Vice President decided to make himself available for the 2023 presidential election, because his antecedent as an astute politician would sell him to any party of his choice.

Sule thanked the group for the visit and for intimating him of their advocacy for the presidential candidature of Osinbajo and their desire for him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 and consolidate on the achievements of the present administration.

“Since the formation of the party, it has been built around President Buhari and the concern of progressive governors of the party is how to move the party forward after Buhari’s exit as President.

“Our concern is how do we sustain the party beyond Buhari’s tenure. So as you are going about to sell this man, I want you to know that not every product is sellable. But Osinbajo is sellable.

“I pray that all the work you are doing now will not be in vain as will be good for our party and the progress of this country,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the PCG, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, explained that the group did not get the consent of the VP before embarking on the advocacy for him to succeed Buhari, but that it was a vision for the good of the country.

“We are on our own mission, but engineered by the vision of one of our elder statesmen, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“We made this decision because we believe with all honesty that we have a professional gentleman if given the opportunity will not only be for the good of the vice president, but for Nigeria to be better place for all,” he declared.

It would be recalled that apart from the governor, the group also paid courtesy calls on the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarebe, and the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage.

Vanguard News Nigeria