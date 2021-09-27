.

…as Amori lobby for senatorial zoning

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Omoba Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has prayed to God for a rancour process that would produce the successor of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

The Monarch who offered the prayer when leaders and members of the Delta Central 2023, DC-23, lobby group led by Senator Ighoyota Amori paid him a consultative visit in his palace, said his sincere prayer was for the DC-23 to succeed in its lobby to produce a candidate that would eventually emerge the Governor of the state in 2023.

He said: “I pray for all of you that will participate in that process, to ensure that it produces the best because Delta state deserves the best.

“It is our prayer that when that decision time comes, you will close your eyes against any sentiment that will corrupt that process and you will all speak with one voice.

“I am highly impressed with your show of unity today and I pray that when the time comes, you will match that show of unity with more commitments, if not surpass it.

“On our part as a nation, we will also meet and come up with our collective decision and resolution to supplement, compliment and contribute to the development of Delta state.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of DC-23, Senator Ighoyota Amori, said the body was a lobby group made up of card carrying members of the PDP in the Delta Central Senatorial District to lobby for the Delta Central to produce governor of the state in 2023.

Amori explained that the DC-23 was not different from the G-3 of the Delta South Senatorial District that was formed to drive the process of election of the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and the Anioma Agenda that was formed in 2014 to propel the process of election of the current governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said; “those who want to contest against the aspirants of Delta Central Senatorial District have their argument for the governorship seat, likewise us.

“However, we cannot talk of zoning on ethnic lines because the state is made up of various ethnic groups like Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ika, Ndokwa, Oshimili, Aniocha and few others; hence, the appeal from us to maintain the zoning arrangement on the basis of senatorial districts in the state.

“We want to establish a sustainable system where when it gets to the turn of your senatorial district, no one from other senatorial districts will contest against the benefitting district. So, the argument that Urhobo or other ethnic groups contested during the turn of other senatorial districts will no longer be there”.

He insisted that; “the DC-23 is not lobbying or campaigning for any particular aspirant, but to ensure that the governorship seat moved to the Delta Central Senatorial District in 2023 on the platform of the existing zoning in the state.”

He appealed to the Monarch, the palace chiefs and the Itsekiri political class to support the zoning arrangement on bases of senatorial districts, adding that it would enhance the chances of the PDP continuing in the governance of the state beyond 2023.

Top among leaders and members that accompanied Chief Ighoyota Amori on the visit, were; Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, Dr. Chris Oharisi, Chief Christian Onogba, Chief Sunday Apah, Mr. Austin Opubor, Mrs. Philomena Ededey, Engr. Matthew Tsekiri, Deacon Raymond Edijala, Elohor Urhobe, Best Okoromadu, Chief Anthony Akpomiemie and Chief George Osikorobia.

Others were; Chief Lovette Idisi, Chief Ejaife Odebala, Olorogun Bernard Edewor, Chief Margaret Unukegwo, Chief Andy Osawota, Chief Isaac Akpoveta, Chief Pius Ovbije, Mrs. Augustina Erah, Chief Duncan Ewhere, Surveyor James Omeru, Engr. Eric Osiobe, Mr Onoriode Ishegbe, Mr. Godfrey Etabuko, Ms. Noreen Ughojor, Chief Victor Otuburu, Emmanuel Orhomayine, Mr. Okoh James Edirin, Chief Lucky Emojeya, Chief Solomon Oturu, Mr. David Ejukonemu, Chief Sunday Adjemuo, Sir. Joe Enakerakpor, Chief John Otokwefor, Ejimitovwovwon Emmanuel, Chief Lucky Esokpor, Michael Akpobasa, Agbagoro Landlord, Elder Francis Ishaka, Ms Ese Omamogho and a host of others.

Vanguard News Nigeria