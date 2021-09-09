By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe has cautioned politicians against moving to the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the party is largely responsible for the challenges facing the country today.

The lawmaker stated this in Abuja yesterday while addressing the 93rd National Executive Committee, NEC meeting, which had in attendance all elected PDP governors, members of the Board of Trustees, BoT, national caucus.

According to Abaribe, defecting to APC makes no sense saying the party has failed to curtail insecurity across the country.

