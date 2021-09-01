2023: Makinde demands electronic transmission of election results

Assures govt support on voter registation exercise

By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that electronic transmission of results in the forthcoming 2023 general elections will ensure credibility in the electoral system for the country.

He made this known Wednesday when he received officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) led by its Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Barrister Mutiu Agboke, during an advocacy visit to the Governor in his Office at Secretariat, Ibadan.

Recall that the National Assembly had recently voted against the adoption of electronic voting for the 2023 elections, a move that attracted widespread criticisms.

Makinde, speaking further, said with the technology, INEC should be able to transmit the general election results electronically as done in Edo and Ondo States during the governorship elections held recently in both states.

The governor noted that if the initiative is made available, residents of Oyo State will have the opportunity to monitor the results of the elections in the state as they unfold.

His words: “We want it to be on record and we want to say to INEC nationally that the electronic transmission of results will bring in further credibility into our electoral process. we have the technology.”

“So now technology is allowing us to go wireless on everything. So we believe the technology exists and INEC should be able to transmit result as it becomes available, that way people thinking I can take thugs to ward collation centers, I can take to the local government collation centres, there will be nothing like that.”

“We did it successfully in Edo and Ondo States, so Ondo State even with far more difficult terrain, from the riverine areas but we are able to do it. So please we are requesting for it.”

Governor Makinde, then, assured the INEC officials of the state government’s readiness to support the commission in its efforts to step up advocacy on the ongoing continuous voter’s registration exercise.

“On the continuous voter’s registration, we have mandated our local government people and we have released funds to them to sensitive our people and also to procure laptops and everything that can allow them to assist especially in the rural areas.”

“I know that the process for online registration, you have to get an email address and have to do few things and some of them as a farmer in Ajia, they may not know how to create email address so we are deploying our people out there with resources.”

“So I believe in the weeks ahead you’ll see a lot of positive movement in the number of registered voters in Oyo State and all your policy and also the unit that you have created in Oyo State, we will take them and give to our people so they can assist us to properly execute what is going on.

“You can count on this government to work with you to achieve the same objective because it is not only for INEC but for the people of the state and for everyone watching around the world, they want to see that the process leading to an election is credible We will support in propagating, getting the right information to the people.”

“Will be your partner in ensuring that there will be Democratic in our dealings in Oyo State,” Makinde assured.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Barrister Mutiu Agboke, said the purpose of the visit is to solicit the support of the state government in the Commission’s advocacy for eligible residents of the state who are yet to register to do so before the espiration of continuous voter registration.

Agboke hinted that 56,498 have visited the commission’s portal out of which only 20, 609 have registered so far both physically and online.

He said the state has 2, 934,107 eligible registered voters before 2019, pointing out that 721,888 permanent voter’s cards are yet to be collected

He said the highest number of the collected PVCs is that of Ibadan North West Local Government with 7, 410, while the lowest is that of Atisbo Local Government with 2,179.

“We succeeded in achieving the purpose of coming. Our expectation was that if people will hear from the number one person in the state, that they should go and register not just register alone, but that they should also go and look for their PVC, then it will go a long way in convincing them that this is not a plaything.”

“In other words, INEC too would have benefitted a lot. Like I said, over 700,000 is a huge enough number of remaining voters cards in our custody. There’s nothing we want to use them for. And like I said that the numbers of voter’s cards are enough even to make somebody a governor.”

“So what we need here is about sensitisation and conviction to members of the public and like I also reiterated, this is not a matter of partisanship, we have to chase so many narrative so that we would be able to achieve the destination we are going,” he said.

