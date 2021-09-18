Jandor garners

As monarchs, religious leaders, others endorse gov’ship aspiration

By Nelson Alu

The aspiration of the Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called, Jandor, received a major as traditional rulers, religious leaders, politicians in the ancient town of Badagry expressed support for jandor 2023 governorship race.

Thousands of residents, party faithful, and members of the Lagos4Lagos came out en masse on Friday, to declare their support for Jandor while expressing their displeasure with the neglect of the Badagry Division despite its contribution to the political fortunes of the ruling party in Lagos in the last two decades.

Many of the residents described the decision of the ‘son of the soil,” Jandor to put his hat into the political ring as the best thing to happen to the Badagry Division noting that the division has always played second fiddle in the scheme of things in the Lagos APC.

In his remarks, Jandor, commended

members of the movement in the division for their steadfastness and perseverance.

While describing the state of the Badagry-Ojo road as “deplorable,” Jandor, noted that Badagry deserves better because of its place in the historical development of Lagos.

He added that the division has suffered neglect despite its huge human and natural resources.

Expressing their support for Jandor aspiration, traditional rulers (Baales) in the Badagry division said he is capable of turning the fortune of the state andcBadagry for good.

The traditional rulers made their position known during a meeting with Jandor.

The Baales noted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart has touched many lives of their subjects through the Jandor Foundation.

They expressed confidence Jandor’s ability to bring the needed development to their domain when voted into power in 2023.

Earlier, Dr. Adediran, joined Muslim faithful at Ibereko Central mosque for Juma’at prayers. Thereafter, the Muslim leaders endorsed the aspiration of Jandor and prayed for the success of his project 2023.

In a similar vein, traditional religion practitioners in Badagry also expressed their support for the aspiration of Jandor.

Speaking during a meeting with Jandor, the traditional religion practitioners expressed their gratitude to Jandor for his recognition of traditional religion, for as they noted, government from the past to present have never deemed it necessary to recognize them.