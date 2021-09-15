By Chioma Onuegbu

THE Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on security, Capt. Iniobong Ekong, retd, has said he has no ambition to contest any political position in 2023.

Ekong made the assertion weekend in his community Ndiya, Nsit Ubium local area while fielding questions from newsmen on why he decided to mark his 55years birthday by given out one hundred thousand naira academic grant to each of 55 youths drawn from various tertiary institutions across the country.

He explained that at 55years he just wanted to do something that would be of benefit to society by giving educational assistance to youths of his local government area describing Education as to key to the actualization of their future dreams and aspirations.

He stressed, “And education is actually a foundation for development. Anybody who have been following my antecedents will definitely attest to the fact that since 2007 that I came into public service it has always been my culture to give back to the society.

” It may differ from magnitude to magnitude but the focus is constant. The focus is about the people. And My happiness is that I am not doing it for any political reasons, or because of name. I already have a name by the grace of God. I am not doing this because I want to contest election tomorrow.

“By the grace of God I have even gone beyond the age of nursing ambition to contest elections anymore. So it’s just something I have to do for my people And if God continues to stands by me and I have the capacity, I will definitely do this and more”

Ekong however, advised older generation politicians in the country to give way so for the enterprising, and resourceful younger generation, stressing that the youths only need a platform to express themselves because they have the capacity, the potential, and very good at what they do.

He particularly advised that what Akwa Ibom politicians should was to assist the governor to install his successor, and then leave the government for the younger generation.

“In my opinion that is the only way to maintain peace in Akwa Ibom. I will tell my friends anywhere, it is time for us to leave. Let those of us who have bee in government take a leave and allow the youths to have their chance. If we don’t learn how to leave the space there will be no peace.

“We cannot be Paramount Rulers in the politics of Akwa Ibom state. If you feel you are strong enough, then go to the center, leave the state for the younger people, they have been playing the second fiddle over the years”

While responding to a question on the security situation in the country, the security expert expressed confidence that the situation would be better tomorrow, and disagreed with majority of Nigerians, that the Federal government and military has failed to provide security for the country.

He pointed out that the Nigeria’s situation is multi-faceted, given the culture, population, logistics and financial capacity, as well as the capacity of the leadership to have an intelligence-driven governance.

“And these are factors that if I start to discuss with you today, we may not leave here, but let us just know that all can be well, and I believe that all would be well. What we need to do is to be more result-oriented and apply properly the logistics to the intentions”, Ekong said.

