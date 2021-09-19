.

By Soni Daniel

THE Group General Manager in charge of the Shipping at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Inuwa Waya, has announced his decision to voluntarily retire from the company in December this year.

Although the retirement of the top management staff is yet to be officially confirmed by the NNPC, sources at the NNPC Towers in Abuja told Sunday Vanguard that Mr. Waya had already tendered his letter to proceed on voluntary retirement from the services of the corporation. “Mr Waya has already commenced his mandatory three months pre-retirement vacation, which began on September 10”, the source confirmed.

“Mr. Waya personally broke the news of his decision to voluntarily exit the national oil company at a surprise birthday party organised in his honour by the staff of the shipping division of the corporation to mark his 58th Birthday on Friday, September 10”.

In a commemorative speech during the party, the source said Mr. Waya informed the staff that after serving the corporation for over 30 years, it was time for him to head towards the exit door by voluntarily retiring to pave the way for the younger generation to take over. “For over 30 years, I have worked and diligently served the NNPC in various capacities. Over the period, I believe I did my best to contribute my little quota towards helping the organization realize its corporate goals and objectives. But I also believe every man and woman has his or her time and season for every of his or her activities.

There is a time to work; a time to play, and a time to stop work and take a deserved to rest to focus on other personal dreams.

“I believe my time to stop public work has come so as to give way to my season of rest and to find the space to focus on the private practice of my law profession as a qualified lawyer. That is what I have done,” Mr Waya was quoted to have told the staff at the birthday party.

Most of the staff were said to have expressed surprise at Mr Waya’s unexpected announcement, considering that he still has two years in his career at NNPC to reach the mandatory official retirement age of 60 years. However, the source said Mr Waya explained to the concerned staff that it was his conviction to leave the stage not only when the ovation was loudest, but more importantly to create the opportunity for the younger generation coming behind him to take over and continue from where he has stopped so as to contribute their quota to the conrinued development of the company.

The notice of his voluntary retirement has already been submitted to the NNPC on September 10, Mr Waya explained, was to take care of the mandatory three months pre-retirement notification, scheduled to expire on December 11, for his final disengagement from Service to take effect. Since news of Mr Waya’s submission of his resignation letter filtered out to the rest of the NNPC staff, the source said there have been speculations about his plans for the immediate future.

Although Mr. Waya was said to have confided in some of his immediate staff during the birthday party that he would be exploring the prospects of going into farming and private law practice, unconfirmed sources close to the Kano State-born lawyer hinted he may be eyeing the gubernatorial race to the office of the Kano state governor in the coming 2023 elections.

Waya: A profile of competence and excellent service

Mr Waya is a qualified lawyer and legal practitioner of many years of standing. He began his public service career with the Kano State Ministry of Justice as a State Counsel in 1989. On August 26, 1991, Mr Waya left the Kano State government to join the Legal Unit of the NNPC.

In his over 30 years of meritorious to the NNPC, he served in various departments and capacities traversing several positions and offices. Apart from serving as the Legal Officer in charge of Litigation, Property, Research and Corporate Law in the corporation, Mr. Waya was appointed the Technical Assistant to the Group General Manager, Legal Division, between 1998 and 1999.

In 1999, Mr. Waya was posted to Hyson Nigeria Limited, a joint venture between NNPC and Vitol S.A. as the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser.

Between 2009 and 2011, he served as the Acting Executive Director Services for Hyson Nigeria Limited before being redeployed to serve as the Senior Technical Assistant to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC between 2011 and 2014. Mr. Waya was appointed the General Manager of the Tenders, Contract Administration and Petroleum Upstream Department of the NNPC, and later Acting Corporation Secretary/Legal Adviser of the Corporation.

In August 2015, Mr Waya was appointed Managing Director of Hyson Nigeria Limited and the President of Carlson Bermuda Limited, the offshore arm of the NNPC crude oil joint venture company.

In March 2016, Mr Waya was appointed the Managing Director of NNPC Trading.

During his tenure, Mr Waya successfully spearheaded the reform, transformation and consolidation into one entity the NNPC multiple joint venture trading companies, comprising at that time, all the NNPC Crude Oil Trading Companies, (Napoil Limited, Carlson Bermuda Limited, Duke Oil Panama and its service companies in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and United Arab Emirate (UAE), Hyson Nigeria Limited and Nigermed.

In March 2020, Mr Waya was appointed the Group General Manager, NNPC Shipping Division, a position he occupied till his voluntary retirement on September 10.

Also, Mr Waya served as the Coordinator of the NNPC Shipping optimization programme, mandated to transform NNPC Shipping into a global brand capable of imbibing the culture of international best practice in its services.

His wide experience and expertise equally recommended him to be relied upon by the NNPC top management to execute a number of other concurrent assignments inline with the corporation’s growth agenda.

Currently, Mr Waya holds the Directorship of the following strategic business units, including the NNPC Retail Limited, NIDAS Marine Limited, NIDAS Shipping Service Limited (Cyprus), NIDAS Shipping Service Agency (UK) Limited and NIKORMA Shipping.

Mr. Waya graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria with a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree in 1987 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in March, 1989 (BL).

Between 1995 to 1997, he obtained his Master’s Degree in law (LLM) with a Specialisation in Petroleum Law, Policy and Economics at the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom.

In 2001/2002, he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in International Petroleum Management at the College of Petroleum Studies, Oxford, England.

An astute community leader, active grassroots mobilizer, organizer and team player, Mr. Waya belongs to various national and international professional groups and associations.

His over three decades of experience in public service has distinguished him as a competent manager of men and material resources, to attract the greatest good to the greatest number of people.

Mr. Waya is married with children.

Vanguard News Nigeria