AS the clamour for the emergence of a Nigerian president of Southeast extraction in 2023 gathers momentum, some young Igbo entrepreneurs have begun to shop for possible candidates from the five southeastern states.

The group, which operates under the aegis of Umunna Lekki Association, comprises young entrepreneurs from Igboland residing in Lekki, Ikoyi, Banana Island, Victoria Garden City (VGC) and Victoria Island axis of Lagos State, who are ready to support the Igbo presidency in 2023 project with their funds.

In a statement in Lagos yesterday by its president, Ikem Umeh-Ezeoke, the group released a list of eminent sons and daughters of Igboland who are capable of turning the fortunes of the country for better.

Those shortlisted by the group were: Dr. Ngozi Okonji Iweala, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Orji Uzoh Kalu (Abia State); Peter Obi, Charles Udeogaranya, Ben Obi, Henry Okolie-Aboh (Anambra State); Governor Dave Umahi, Ogbonnaya Onuh, Anyim Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State); Geoffrey Onyema, Prof. Barth Nnaji, Nnia John Nwodo Jnr, Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu State) and Emeka Ihedioha, Rochas Okorocha, Kema Chikwe, Humphrey Anumudu (Imo State).

In the statement, the group also expressed “its intention and readiness to donate funds n Billions of Naira to the two main national political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if they nominate Nigerians of Igbo extraction to fly their flags in the 2023 presidential election.”

Vanguard News Nigeria