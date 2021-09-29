By Dirisu Yakubu

A political pressure group, Grassroot Alliance For Good Governance, GAFGG, has thrown its support behind calls for return of the Presidency to the South in 2023, even as it called on the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to field Southern candidates in the next election cycle.

This is as the group said there exist an understanding at the inception of incumbent administration that power would rotate between the North and South.

The group’s position is coming on the heels of a similar call by governors of Southern extraction for powers to return to the zone at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, convener of the group, Hon. Kemdi Opara noted by 2023, “the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will be coming to an end and a new leadership will emerge,” adding that given the turn of events in the past few years, the South should be supported to produce the next President.

“In 1999 when the civilian dispensation commenced after years of military interregnum, the South through President Olusegun Obasanjo took charge of the helms. The next President, Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua from the North succeeded President Obasanjo.

“After the demise of President Yar’Adua, his deputy, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, from the South took over the leadership of the nation.

“President Jonathan was succeeded by the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari from the North.

“It is therefore apt that the successor of President Buhari has to come from the South,” he said.

According to him, “the constitution requires that only political parties are empowered to nominate presidential candidates who can stand elections in Nigeria and at the present, only 18 political parties exist and are constitutionally empowered to nominate candidates to the exalted office of the president.

“However, from the point of strength of these political parties, it is understandable that only two of them, the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have the capacity to produce the next occupant of the presidency.

“This is why we in the Grassroot Alliance For Good Governance, GAFGG, are recommending as well as requesting that the status quo of producing the president of this country should not be altered by any political party for whatsoever reason or reasons as the case maybe.

“The respect of this present arrangement by the political actors and their parties must be seen as a sacrifice by every Nigerian to ensure stability, trust amongst every segment of this nation and to generally enthrone peaceful coexistence amongst the people of this our great nation Nigeria.”

The group further called on Nigerians to close ranks, saying, “there is nothing that Nigerians need more today more than unification and preservation of the sanctity of our democracy and invariably this nationhood and it is our sincere belief that zoning the presidency to the South will bring about the much needed unification and as well create a sense of belonging to every section of this nation.

“Our ethnic diversity is the strength we all share and enjoy and if the truth is told, that is why Nigeria is so great. Therefore all of our nation’s political parties should as a matter of the urgency of the moment to heal and keep our nation as one entity, apply the above narrative as a good governance template to pick their presidential candidates from the South for the upcoming 2023 elections.”

Vanguard News Nigeria