By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend, said it has zoned its governorship position to the Abakaliki bloc.

The Abakaliki bloc comprises two zones, Ebonyi North and Central senatorial districts.

The state chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu stated this while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki.

He noted that the two senatorial zones will harmonize, decides for themselves whether the North or the Central will produce the next Governor of the state in 2023.

Udeogu equally noted that the stakeholders of the party zoned the party’s chairmanship position to Ebonyi south senatorial zone, whereas the publicity secretary was zoned to Ebonyi central zone, among other positions.

“We started with zoning, our party leaders decided to zone the governorship position to Abakaliki bloc. Ebonyi South are the ones holding the governorship position now, they don’t have to go again but we have zoned the Party chairmanship to them.

“And so, when the time comes, the Abakaliki bloc will now harmonize on whether the governorship position will go to either Ebonyi north or central zone.”

Elder Udeogu also said that his party will be conducting Ward Congress in the 171 political wards of Ebonyi state on Saturday 2nd October 2021.

He charged party supporters to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and eschew all forms of violence during Congress adding that PDP is a reformed party, that is prepared to show a good examples to other political parties in the country.

According to him: “As you can see, we have commenced the distribution of wards, local governments forms. Outside that, there are other basic things we are doing to make sure that the Congresses are successfully conducted.

“We have written to Police, DSS and other security agencies. We have equally written to INEC to alert them on our Ward Congress that will hold on Saturday. All the preparatory arrangements have all been done.

“We have equally set up Electoral Appeal Panel to entertain some matters that may arise. We are conscious of the fact that we are in the opposition party, and we are putting our house together.

“I’m very much confident that our Congresses will be peaceful and successful. You don’t trust human beings but I have 99.9% confidence that the Congress will be perfectly conducted.

“We are doing all we can to takeover Ebonyi state. APC will be surprised on the outcome of our Congresses” he said.

