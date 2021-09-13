2023: Ebonyi indigenes tackle Umahi for praying to have another Buhari

Governor David Umahi

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has described an unfortunate and disappointing comment credited to the state governor David Nweze Umahi wherein he prayed and expressed a wish for God to give Nigeria another President who has a “good heart” like Muhammadu Buhari as his successor in 2023.

The group demanded that the governor should apologise to Nigerians.

A statement signed Monday by its President, Paschal Oluchukwu, said from indication the governor made the statement out of sycophancy and bootlicking.

Umahi was reported to have made the statement while addressing State House Correspondents after an official visit to the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja recently.

The Ebonyi indigenes, however, said: “It was not surprising to us and the rest of reasonable Ebonyians that the said comments and wish attracted the kinds of umbrage of negative reactions from various segments of the Nigerian public who have worn the Buhari shoe in the last six years and, therefore, know where it truly pinches them. No wonder many have attributed the sad comments as one coming from a leader seeking political survival.

“First is that we may even wish to clarify that Umahi is rather seeking for political protection from the centre having lost touch with realities and his people. We have been drumming it that in the first instance.

“It is utterly saddening but not very surprising that the comment is coming from the Governor of a State like Ebonyi whose sad economic realities show it has remained the poorest in every index of human capital development in entire Southern Nigeria.

With his shocking excellent assessment of Buhari’s government, Nigerians can now see that Umahi cannot really be any better than the man he idolises.

While expressing disappointment and demanding retraction by the governor, the group said Ebonyians can no longer stomach the shame of such “unguarded comments.”

“We at AESID which has remained a frontline advocacy group just like the rest of reasonable Ebonyians are ashamed of the Governor’s weird comments and hereby demands he withdraws same with profuse apologies; first to Ebonyians and then, the generality of Nigerians within 48 hours.

“Else, we don’t see how he can be exonerated from the plights the Buhari government has made our Igbo brothers and sisters suffer, including the security threats, harassments and intimidations which our South East Region has suffered under Buhari’s administration.”

“We conclude by reiterating our belief that this should happen first and foremost before he proceeds for a psychiatric evaluation as rightly recommended by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.”

Vanguard News Nigeria