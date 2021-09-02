Cape Verde player, Julio Tavares. PHOTO: Backpagepix

Central African Republic (CAR) and Cape Verde played to a 1-1 draw in Douala, Cameroon on Wednesday in their first match of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Central Africans, who were hosting the game in Douala due to the non-approval of the Bangui Stadium, found a tough encounter in their Group C opener.

They faced a well-organised team in Cape Verde, especially in the middle of the pack.

Their visitors played in an organised and dangerous manner and were rewarded after 36 minutes when Julio Tavares broke the deadlock with a neat finish off a Rocha Santos pass.

This was the fourth goal for Tavares in a Blue Shark jersey.

The islanders were rewarded for a more positive start as they dominated play and looked the most dangerous all through the opening minutes.

Tavares came close on two occasions but was not lucky enough to add his second of the afternoon.

In the second half however, CAR were more adventurous and they got back on level terms just seven minutes after the restart.

That was when Tresor Toropite found the back of the net with a close range finish.

The 27-year-old forward boxed himself in a forest of defenders before scoring the equaliser, taking his side back into the game.

The CAR side pushed hard in the remaining minutes to try and steal a victory off the face of defeat, but were not lucky enough to get a second goal and seal the game.

They will be away to Liberia in the second round of matches on Monday while Cape Verde host Nigeria on Tuesday.

