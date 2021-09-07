By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State government yesterday warned candidates and the political parties contesting the November 6 governorship election in the state to stop denigrating the state in the name of campaign, advising that such misinformation would not be in their best interest.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba said although there was nothing wrong with political parties, their candidates and supporters criticizing one another, their utterances should be based on facts.

Adinuba, in a statement in Awka said: “What is clearly unacceptable is when political parties, their candidates and agents in the forthcoming election set out to manufacture facts about their state with a view to denigrating it in the eyes of rational members of the public. This kind of denigration has grave implications for the development of our dear state.

“For example, one major driver of the huge investment inflow into the last state in the last seven years amounting to between four and five billion dollars ($4-5b) is the impressive reputation which the state has enjoyed throughout the country in recent years. To attempt to destroy this enviable reputation is to attempt to destroy investments in the state. Only enemies of the state can think of such a thing.

“Therefore, the penchant of some politicians to resort to the social media to make preposterous allegations of humongous financial abuses against the state government as part of the disinformation strategy designed to win the November 6 governorship election stands condemnable. The amounts they publish, without any form of evidence, as what the state government has received in recent years as statutory funds are wild figures.

“The latest unemployment figures by the National Bureau of Statistics show that Anambra State, with 13.1 per cent unemployment rate, has the lowest unemployment rate in the country whereas the average national unemployment rate is 27.1 per cent. To many economists around the world, the employment rate in any economy is the most important indicator of the economic performance of the place.

“The implication of the NBS publication of the latest unemployment rates is that the bureau has stated in unmistaken terms that the Anambra State economy has been managed better than that of any other state in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory.

“It is quite regrettable that indigenes of our state are carrying out extreme propaganda against the very state that they want to govern by all means. They have even made videos of failed Federal Government roads in Anambra State and blame the very deplorable state of roads like the Amawbia-Ekwulobia-Uga- Road which leads to Akokwa in Imo State on the Anambra State Government.

“Rather than unveil their development programmes for the Anambra people, some parties and candidates as well as their agents and supporters are determined to de-market their state, and cause tremendous confusion and crisis all over the place.

“This is not how to achieve gubernatorial ambitions. In any case, Anambra people are too discerning and sophisticated for certain political manipulations and machinations.”

