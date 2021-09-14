…says Anambra State is not for sale

…frowns on politics of touting

Ahead of the November 2021 Anambra State Governorship election, Diaspora Igbo group, Anambra State Association World-Wide , ASA-World, has set the benchmark any political aspirant must meet to be elected as the next Governor of the State.

Insisting that Anambra State is no for sale for the highest political bidder, the Chairman/Medical Director Anambra State Association World-Wide Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze in avirtual world press conference noted that the next executive governor must be elected by the people of Anambra State through free, fair, transparent and accountable outing by the Anambrarians.

All actions and attitudes associated with democratic governance and social participation in election or otherwise any other civil liberty associated matters in Anambra, he said must originate from the citizenry of Anambra State either from home or from the abroad.

We will not tolerate individual from other state or an invisible hand that may wish to impose a sycophant on Anambrarians, Anakwenze noted.

According to him, “The next Executive Governor of Anambra State must have clarity of purpose, must be an immovable force to reckon with and must understand that as the governor of the gateway to Igboland, that his position should add value to the South-South, South-East corridor’s dialogues on the direction of the current situation in Nigeria.

“In other words, the next Governor must be conscripted to work in concert with the South-South, South-East Governors and the Federal Government of the day in synergy, as a strategy in developing the South-South, South-East geo-political and socio-economic identity”, Anakwenze who has been in the forefront for a better Anambra State.

“From our worldwide Secretariats in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, we unequivocally warn that that no one but the indigenes of Ndi-Anambra can act or speak on behalf of Ndi-Anambra and invariably, no one but Ndi-Anambra can elect the custodian of their heritage and engender their children’s future.

Frowning on the politics of touting, he expected that all aspirants to the Executive Governor of Anambra State, the “light of the nation” and the gateway to Igboland, must rise above the fray understanding, that their actions today, may mortgage their children and their children’s future.

“As such, must avoid the allure and greed of self aggrandisement. We frown on politics of taunting, insults, and mod sling by political parties, thrown at each other to throw the Anambrarians and serious observers off the loop.

“Also, used mostly by the sycophants to discourage qualified individuals with substance from participatory politics.

“We urge the electorates to pay attention, and to be vigilant of usual practises of “bait-and-switch” that is guaranteed to substitute the peoples’ choice with an inferior, unqualified stooge destined to circumvent the people choice and mortgage our children’s future”

The ASA-World boss during the virtual press conference said that in all cases the recommendation to participate, and or not to participate in the coming “Anambra Election must come from the citizenries through direct and genuine “Stakeholders” in the state.

The next governor, he said must be legitimately elected based on meritocracy. “Political power in our great State must be vested in individual on the basis of his or her talents, effort, and achievement, rather than through wealth, social class or private arrangement made through mysterious non-transparent method foreign to the citizenry. Failure of which the consequences will be dire unlike ever seen before”, he said.

Those bestowing to the sycophants, he warned, must remember that they will eventually return home after their rendezvous with power and when the dust is settled.

Given the fact that Anambra status is the gateway to Igboland, “we remain resolute that Anambra State does not falls into the wrong sycophants that will mortgage the future of Igboland, thereby, holding Ndi-Anambra and the entire Igboland to ransom for years to come” Anakwenze further warned.

As the “Ombudsmen” for those living at the margins of the society, he explained that their goals are to impartially monitor, investigate, and question the actions reaction of those holding “pubic trust” and to conduct an oversights-like audit on those holding “Public Trusts” and to reflect on the impacts of their actions on the citizenry.

