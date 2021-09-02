Cristiano Ronaldo claimed a scoring world record on Wednesday when his late brace, after missing an early penalty kick, gave him a tally of 111 international goals.

The brace lifted Portugal 2-1 over Ireland in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Faro.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo broke a tie on 109 goals with Iran’s Ali Daei with an 89th-minute header into the bottom right corner for the equaliser.

He then also nodded in the winner six minutes into stoppage time.

Success came after Ronaldo wasted a first big opportunity when his 15th-minute penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Ireland led from John Egan on the stroke of half-time but Ronaldo’s brace then put Portugal top of their qualifying group with 10 points.

They are now three points clear of Serbia who were not playing on the night.

Ireland suffered a third defeat in as many games and are on zero points alongside Azerbaijan who lost 2-1 in Luxembourg.

Only the group winners advance directly to the 2022 finals in Qatar.

“I’m so happy, not just because I beat the record, but for the special moment that we had.

“Two goals at the end of the game is so tough, I have to appreciate what the team did, we believed until the end. I’m so glad,” Ronaldo said.

Looking back at the penalty kick, he added: “It’s part of the game, part of the business. Sometimes you score, sometimes you make a mistake.”

Ronaldo, whose transfer from Juventus to his former club Manchester United was completed on Tuesday, was playing in his 180th international.

Daei had scored his 109 goals in 149 appearances between 1993 and 2006.

Ronaldo tied with Daei at the recent Euro 2020 tournament, thanks to a brace against France.

He did not score again there as Portugal went out 1-0 in the next game against Belgium.

At the tournament he became the first man to score at five Euros, the all-time event top scorer with 11 goals and Euro 2020 top marksman with five goals.

He scored his first Portugal goal at Euro 2004 in a 2-1 defeat against Greece.

Ronaldo is also the UEFA Champions League top scorer with 134 goals.

ALSO READ: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Central Africa Republic, Cape Verde draw in Douala

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal goals so far

1. 12/06/04: EURO group stage L 1-2 vs Greece (n), 90+3 minute – header (assist: Luís Figo)

2. 30/06/04: EURO semi-finals W 2-1 vs Netherlands (n), 26th minute – header (Deco)

3. 04/09/04: World Cup qualifying W 2-0 vs Latvia (a), 57th minute – left foot

4. 08/09/04: World Cup qualifying W 4-0 vs Estonia (h), 76th minute – header (Deco)

5. 13/10/04: World Cup qualifying W 7-1 vs Russia (h), 39th minute – left foot (Pauleta)

6. 13/10/04: World Cup qualifying W 7-1 vs Russia (h), 69th minute – right foot

7. 17/11/04: World Cup qualifying W 5-0 vs Luxembourg (a), 28th minute – header (Deco)

8. 04/06/05: World Cup qualifying W 2-0 vs Slovakia (h), 42nd minute – right-foot free-kick

9. 08/06/05: World Cup qualifying W 1-0 vs Estonia (a), 32nd minute – header (Figo)

10. 01/03/06: friendly W 3-0 vs Saudi Arabia (n), 30th minute – header (Figo)

11. 01/03/06: friendly W 3-0 vs Saudi Arabia (n), 84th minute – left foot (Hugo Viana)

12. 17/06/06: World Cup group stage W 2-0 vs Iran (n), 80th minute – right-foot penalty

13. 07/10/06: EURO qualifying W 3-0 vs Azerbaijan (h), 24th minute – left foot (Deco)

14. 07/10/06: EURO qualifying W 3-0 vs Azerbaijan (h), 63rd minute – header (Simão Sabrosa)

15. 15/11/06: EURO qualifying W 3-0 vs Kazakhstan (h), 30th minute – right foot

16. 24/03/07: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Belgium (h), 55th minute – header (Ricardo Quaresma)

17. 24/03/07: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Belgium (h), 75th minute – left foot

18. 22/08/07: EURO qualifying D 1-1 vs Armenia (a), 37th minute – left foot

19. 08/09/07: EURO qualifying D 2-2 vs Poland (h), 73rd minute – right foot (Quaresma)

20. 17/10/07: EURO qualifying W 2-1 vs Kazakhstan (a), 90+1 minute – left foot (Nani)

21. 11/06/08: EURO group stage W 3-1 vs Czech Republic (n), 63rd minute – right foot (Deco)

22. 11/02/09: friendly W 1-0 vs Finland (h), 78th minute – right-foot penalty

23. 21/06/10: World Cup group stage W 7-0 vs North Korea (n), 87th minute – right foot (Nani)

24. 08/10/10: EURO qualifying W 3-1 vs Denmark (h), 85th minute – left foot (Nani)

25. 12/10/10: EURO qualifying W 3-1 vs Iceland (n), 3rd minute – right-foot free-kick

26. 09/02/11: friendly L 1-2 vs Argentina (n), 20th minute – right foot (João Pereira)

27. 10/08/11: friendly W 5-0 vs Luxembourg (h), 43rd minute – right-foot free-kick

28. 02/09/11: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Cyprus (a), 35th minute – right-foot penalty

29. 02/09/11: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Cyprus (a), 85th minute – left foot (Nani)

30. 11/10/11: EURO qualifying L 2-1 vs Denmark (a), 90+2 minute – right-foot free-kick

31. 15/11/11: EURO qualifying W 6-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (h), 8th minute – right-foot free-kick

32. 15/11/11: EURO qualifying W 6-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (h), 53rd minute – left foot (João Moutinho)

33. 17/06/12: EURO group stage W 2-1 vs Netherlands (n), 28th minute – right foot (João Pereira)

34. 17/06/12: EURO group stage W 2-1 vs Netherlands (n), 74th minute – right foot (Nani)

35. 21/06/12: EURO quarter-finals W 1-0 vs Czech Republic (n), 79th minute – header (Moutinho)

36. 15/08/12: friendly W 2-0 vs Panama (h), 51st minute – right foot (Raul Meireles)

37. 07/09/12: World Cup qualifying W 2-1 vs Luxembourg (a), 28th minute – right foot (Moutinho)

38. 06/02/13: friendly L 2-3 vs Ecuador (h), 23rd minute – right foot (Fábio Coentrão)

39. 10/06/13: friendly W 1-0 vs Croatia (n), 36th minute – left foot (Silvestre Varela)

40. 14/08/13: friendly D 1-1 vs Netherlands (h), 87th minute – left foot (Pepe)

41. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying W 4-2 vs Northern Ireland (a), 68th minute – header (Moutinho)

42. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying W 4-2 vs Northern Ireland (a), 77th minute – header (Coentrão)

43. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying W 4-2 vs Northern Ireland (a), 83rd minute – right-foot free-kick

44. 15/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 1-0 vs Sweden (h), 82nd minute – header (Miguel Veloso)

45. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 3-2 vs Sweden (a), 50th minute – left foot (Moutinho)

46. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 3-2 vs Sweden (a), 77th minute – left foot (Hugo Almeida)

47. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 3-2 vs Sweden (a), 79th minute – right foot (Moutinho)

48. 05/03/14: friendly W 5-1 vs Cameroon (h), 21st minute – right foot (João Pereira)

49. 05/03/14: friendly W 5-1 vs Cameroon (h), 83rd minute – right foot (Miguel Veloso)

50. 26/06/14: World Cup group stage W 2-1 vs Ghana (n), 80th minute – left foot (Moutinho)

51. 14/10/14: EURO qualifying W 1-0 vs Denmark (a), 90+5 minute – header (Moutinho)

52. 14/11/14: EURO qualifying W 1-0 vs Armenia (h), 72nd minute – right foot (Nani)

53. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying W 3-2 vs Armenia (a), 29th minute – right-foot penalty

54. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying W 3-2 vs Armenia (a), 55th minute – right foot (Ricardo Carvalho)

55. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying W 3-2 vs Armenia (a), 58th minute – right foot

56. 29/03/16: friendly W 2-1 vs Belgium (h), 40th minute – header (João Mário)

57. 08/06/16: friendly W 7-0 vs Estonia (h), 36th minute – header (Quaresma)

58. 08/06/16: friendly W 7-0 vs Estonia (h), 45th minute – right foot (João Mário)

59. 22/06/16: EURO group stage D 3-3 vs Hungary (n), 50th minute – right foot (João Mário)

60. 22/06/16: EURO group stage D 3-3 vs Hungary (n), 62nd minute – header (Quaresma)

61. 06/07/16: EURO semi-finals W 2-0 vs Wales (n), 50th minute – header (Raphaël Guerreiro)

62. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Andorra (h), 2nd minute – left foot

63. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Andorra (h), 4th minute – header (Quaresma)

64. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Andorra (h), 47th minute – right foot (André Gomes)

65. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Andorra (h), 68th minute – left foot (José Fonte)

66. 10/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Faroe Islands (a), 65th minute – left foot (João Mário)

67. 13/11/16: World Cup qualifying W 4-1 vs Latvia (h), 28th minute – right-foot penalty

68. 13/11/16: World Cup qualifying W 4-1 vs Latvia (h), 85th minute – right foot (Quaresma)

69. 25/03/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 vs Hungary (h), 36th minute – left foot (André Silva)

70. 25/03/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 vs Hungary (h), 65th minute – right-foot free-kick

71. 28/03/17: friendly L 2-3 vs Sweden (h), 18th minute – right foot (Gelson Martins)

72. 09/06/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 vs Latvia (a), 41st minute – header

73. 09/06/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 vs Latvia (a), 63rd minute – header

74. 21/06/17: Confederations Cup W 1-0 vs Russia (n), 8th minute – header (Guerreiro)

75. 24/06/17: Confederations Cup W 4-0 vs New Zealand (n), 33rd minute – right-foot penalty

76. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying W 5-1 vs Faroe Islands (h), 3rd minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

77. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying W 5-1 vs Faroe Islands (h), 29th minute – right-foot penalty

78. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying W 5-1 vs Faroe Islands (h), 64th minute – left foot (William Carvalho)

79. 07/10/17: World Cup qualifying W 2-0 vs Andorra (a), 63rd minute – left foot

80. 23/03/18: friendly W 2-1 vs Egypt (n), 90+2 minute – header (Quaresma)

81. 23/03/18: friendly W 2-1 vs Egypt (n), 90+4 minute – header (Quaresma)

82. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage D 3-3 vs Spain (n), 4th minute – right-foot penalty

83. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage D 3-3 vs Spain (n), 44th minute – left foot (Gonçalo Guedes)

84. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage D 3-3 vs Spain (n), 88th minute – right-foot free-kick

85. 20/06/18: World Cup group stage W 1-0 vs Morocco (n), 4th minute – header (Moutinho)

86. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals W 3-1 v Switzerland (n), 25th minute – right-foot free-kick

87. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals W 3-1 vs Switzerland (n), 88th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

88. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals W 3-1 vs Switzerland (n), 90th minute – right foot (Gonçalo Guedes)

89. 07/09/19: EURO qualifying W 4-2 vs Serbia (a), 80th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

90. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 vs Lithuania (a), 7th minute – right-foot penalty

91. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 vs Lithuania (a), 62nd minute – right foot

92. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 vs Lithuania (a), 65th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

93. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 vs Lithuania (a), 76th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

94. 11/10/19: EURO qualifying W 3-0 vs Luxembourg (h), 65th minute – right foot

95. 14/10/19: EURO qualifying L 1-2 vs Ukraine (a), 72nd minute – right-foot penalty

96. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying W 6-0 vs Lithuania (h), 7th minute – right-foot penalty

97. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying W 6-0 vs Lithuania (h), 22nd minute – right foot (Gonçalo Paciência)

98. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying W 6-0 vs Lithuania (h), 65th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

99. 17/11/19: EURO qualifying W 2-0 vs Luxembourg (a), 86th minute – right foot (Diogo Jota)

100. 08/09/20: Nations League league phase W 2-0 vs Sweden (a) 45th minute – right foot free-kick

101. 08/09/20: Nations League league phase W 2-0 vs Sweden (a) 72nd minute – right foot (João Félix)

102. 11/11/20: friendly W 7-0 vs Andorra (h) 85th minute – header (Mário Rui)

103. 30/03/21: World Cup qualifying W 3-1 vs Luxembourg (a), 51st minute – (João Cancelo)

104. 09/06/21: friendly W 4-0 vs Israel (h), 44th minute – (Bruno Fernandes)

105. 15/06/2021: EURO group stage W 3-0 vs Hungary (n), 87th minute – right-foot penalty

106. 15/06/2021: EURO group stage W 3-0 vs Hungary (n), 90+2 minute – left foot (Rafa Silva)

107. 19/06/2021: EURO group stage L 2-4 vs Germany (n), 15th minute – left foot (Diogo Jota)

108. 23/06/2021: EURO group stage D 2-2 France (n), 31st minute – right-foot penalty

109. 23/06/2021: EURO group stage D 2-2 France (n), 60th minute – right-foot penalty

110. 01/09/2021: World Cup qualifying W 2-1 Republic of Ireland (h), 89th minute – header (Gonçalo Guedes)

111. 01/09/2021: World Cup qualifying W 2-1 Republic of Ireland (h), 90+6 minute – header (João Mário)

(dpa/NAN and UEFA)

Vanguard News Nigeria