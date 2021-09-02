By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

THE Delta State Police Command has dismissed two of its officers Sgt Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie for seriously assaulting one Brodrick Omesan.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, in a statement, said the two officers who, until their dismissal, were attached to ‘B’ Division Warri, had after the close of work on 12th August 2021, conspired among themselves and engaged in Illegal duty along estate roundabout Warri.

The statement read: “They accosted a Tricycle Rider one Brodrick Omesan ‘m’ age 36 years of Oviri street Agbarho. An argument ensued between the policemen and the victim during which they allegedly pushed and beat him up which led to serious injuries on his head.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The Commissioner of police upon receiving the complaint immediately directed that the case be transferred to SCID for discreet and unbiased investigation.

“Investigation later revealed that the two officers have a case to answer on the serious assault on the victim who is still in critical condition.

“The CP again ordered that they should face the internal disciplinary action and the command provost was directed to try them in an orderly room.

“The two officers who were tried for the offence of incivility to members of the public, disobedience to lawful order contrary to paragraph E(iii) first schedule of the police act and regulations 370 paragraph F of police act and regulations CAP P.9 laws of the federal republic of Nigeria 2004 were found guilty on both counts and have been dismissed from the force W.E.F 14/9/2021.

“The CP while condoling with the family of the victim has ordered that the dismissed policemen remain in custody at the state criminal investigation department and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Meanwhile, one suspected armed robber has been shot dead in a gun battle with operatives of the command.

Edafe who disclosed this, said: “On 16/09/2021 at about 1320 hrs The DPO ‘A’ Division Warri CSP T.Y Mahmud led the Divisional rapid respond team on observation/visibility patrol along Warri Sapele road by warri club.

“Information got to the DPO that a three-man armed robbery gang robbed an unknown victim and that they are operating in a black toyota corolla car with registration number RBC 218 BL grey inn color.

“The team extended their patrol further with a view to arresting the gang, the armed robbers on sighting the police fired at the men and during the gun duel, one of the armed robbers sustained serious gun shot injury while two others escaped with bullet wound.

“The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. The suspect before he died gave his name as Andrew and admitted to be a member of the dreaded imomotimi group, a dare devil gang that has been on command wanted list.”

