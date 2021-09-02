A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday sentenced Abdulwahab Ibrahim and Abubakar Umar to two years imprisonment each for being in possession of Cannabis.

The police charged Ibrahim, Abubakar and Ibrahim Hamza with constituting public nuisance and being in possession of dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis.

The Magistrate, Mrs Punarimam Balogun sentenced Ibrahim, Abubakar after they pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

READ ALSO: Mechanic in court for allegedly stealing laptop

Balogun did not give the two convicts an option of fine.

She also ordered the two convicts to pay N15,000 each for being in possession of the dry leaves suspected to be cannabis.

The magistrate warned the convicts to henceforth desist from committing crimes .

Balogun ordered that Hamza be remanded in a correction centre after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Oct.13 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant ASP Salami John and team of officers from Gwagwalada police Divisional Headquarter reported the matter on Sept. 6.

Tanko said that the defendants were arrested while the officers were on patrol along Dobi road Gwagwalada Abuja, conducting stop and search.

He said that they on a motorcycle and dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis were recovered from them

The prosecution counsel added that during investigation they confessed to have bought the Cannabis in Gwagwalada main market.

Tanko said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 183 and 319A of the Penal Code.

Vanguard News Nigeria