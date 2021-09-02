.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Two people have been killed at Mararaba Pushit, Mangu local government area of Plateau State, the State Police Command has confirmed.

Pushit is the home town of the State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden.

A source told our correspondent in Jos that, “Two young men name Simon Bakshak and Ibrahim lliya of Mararaba Pushit were killed by kidnappers beside a Church.

The gunmen kidnapped a businessman in the town.

While taking the businessman Along Janaret-Gindiri road, an alarm was raised by the two men who were not so lucky as the gunmen opened fire and killed them beside the Church premises.”

ASP Uba Gabriel, the State Police Public Relations Officer, confirming the incident said, “The Command is aware of the incident at Mararaba Pushit in Mangu LGA of the State. Unfortunately, two persons were killed by the hoodlums.

“The Command has deployed the Anti Kidnapping Unit to the scene to ensure that they rescue the kidnapped victim and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act. The investigation has since commenced.”

