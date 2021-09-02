Two friends appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for allegedly stealing men’s shoes and sandals worth N225,000.

The police charged Abidemi Aminu, 33, and Michael Bello, 31, with dconspiracy, theft and demanding property by menace.

They pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants and other persons at large, committed the offence on July 17 at 11.45 a.m. at Agura Gberigbe area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Rivers drags FG to Supreme Court over VAT revenueq

He said the defendants also stole clothes belonging to Mr Onyekachi Eneh and demanding money by blackmail.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 287 and 301 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 278 of the criminal law prescribed three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while section 411 prescribe two years for conspiracy.

Also section 301 stipulates 14 years imprisonment for the offence of demanding property by blackmail.

Magistrate J. A. Adegun admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Sept. 29 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria