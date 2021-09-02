By Ikechukwu Odu

Two factional chairmen have emerged in All Progressives Congress, APC, local government congresses held in Nsukka Local Government Area on Saturday.

While Barr. Clifford Ezema, emerged as the chairman of the party in the council area during one of the Congresses help at the Sam Maduka Onyishi Nsukka Civic Centre at Achara Road, another chairman, Joseph Ugwuoke, also won the championship position in the Congress held at Umu Nkanka Civic Centre.

Ugwuoke, who addressed newsmen shortly after he was declared winner, pledged to embark on aggressive mobilisation to guarantee the success of the party in Nsukka and the state at large.

He equally expressed optimism on the chances of the party producing the next governor of Enugu State come 2023.

However, when asked to comment on the emergence of a factional chairman of the party in the same local government, Barr. Ezema, said “what happened there could be anything but APC congress. It could be a birthday party. Everybody has freedom of association and can go anywhere to have a meeting or a discussion. This place is the slated venue for APC local government congress in Nsukka Local Government Area and there is a memo to that effect. Anyone who wanted to take part in this congress could have gathered here. Anybody gathering anywhere else could be doing something else.”

One of the APC’s chieftain in the local government, Ikechukwu Ugwuegede, while describing the election which produced Barr. Ezema as credible, free and fair, he said the winner has endeared himself to all the party stakeholders in the local government through his outstanding leadership qualities.

Ugwuegede while saying that there is no factional APC in the local government, added that Mr. Ugwuoke’s tenure as the caretaker committee chairman of the party in the local government would expire when Barr. Ezema’s executive members are sworn-in.

Vanguard observed that INEC’s representatives in the local government were not present at the election which produced Ugwuoke, but monitored that of Barr. Ezema.