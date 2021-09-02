.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday said it has killed two suspected ex-convicts in Obiapko Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, over alleged robbing and raping women in the Obiakpo community.

The State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, confirmed this at the Police Headquarters in Owerri, while parading the lifeless bodies of the suspects.

The name of one of the suspects said to have escaped from Owerri Correctional centre was given as Modestus Ugwuoha a.k.a “MODUKPE”.

However, the Police alleged MODUKPE was the gang leader who masterminded the attack on the Njaba Police station where a Police Inspector was killed.

The Commissioner of Police explained further that the Police killed the suspects in a gun battle when the policemen were approaching the terror group camp in Ohaji/Egbema.

He explained further, “Sequel to the terror attack on Njaba Police Station and the killing of a Police Inspector. The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, immediately, mandated the command’s tactical teams to ensure that a comprehensive investigation is conducted to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“On 6/ 9 / 2021 at about 2000 hours, after a diligent gathering of credible information and technical intelligence, the command’s tactical teams mobilised to the camp of the terror group that has been terrorizing the people of Obiapko Community located in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State.

“On approaching the terror camp, the hoodlums on sighting the command’s tactical teams shot at them, and there was an exchange of gunfire. Due to the superior firing power of the police, two of the hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. The gun of the neutralised hoodlums was recovered. A locally made double barrel pump action gun.”

“The community went on jubilation on hearing of the death of the two terror gangs. They identified him to be Modestus Ugwuoha a.k.a “MODUKPE”, an escapee from Imo Correctional Centre Owerri, an ex-convict and the leader of the terror gang that have been violently robbing and raping women in their community. While the other one was said to be one of his vicious gang members.

“It is on good record that, Modestus Ugwuoha a.k.a “MODUKPE ” and his terror gang masterminded the attack of Njaba Police Station and the killing of a Police Inspector. He has been on the wanted list of the Police command for a very long time. Meanwhile, the command’s tactical teams are presently combing the bush in pursuit of the fleeing bandits and for the possible recovery of their arms,” Police said.

