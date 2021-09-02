Two brothers who allegedly assaulted a police officer on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Rilwan, 18 and Rasheed Shonde, 20, who reside in Ikeja, Lagos State with conspiracy, breach of peace, and assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offence on Sept. 3 at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by fighting in the public and assaulting Insp Abayomi Ogunlusi.

Adejumola said that the defendants were arrested while others escaped.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 173 carries three years’ imprisonment for assault.

Magistrate R.A Alejo gave the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each.

Alejo said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

The case continues on October 10.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria