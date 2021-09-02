Two men, Anyi Chukwudi, 29 and Francis Sunday, 21, appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on Monday for allegedly stealing a Huawei Y9S mobile phone.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused allegedly committed the offence on Sept. 6, 2021 around 05:30 p.m. at Mayfair, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the duo conspired with others, still at large, to commit the crimes of illegal entry and stealing.

He added that the defendants entered into the shop of one Olatunji Bolajoko, where they stole a Huawei Y9S mobile phone, valued at N100,000.

Osanyintuyi told the court that the offences contravened Sections 383, 390 (9), 412, 427 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of conspiracy, entry, stealing and illegal acceptance.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, sought bail for the defendants in most liberal terms and pledged that they would not jump bail.

Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo admitted each of the accused to a bail of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

Oyebadejo added that each of surety must swear to an affidavit of means, resides within the court’s jurisdiction, gainfully employed and submit three recent passport photographs.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 11 for hearing.

(NAN)

