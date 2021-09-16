By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, OBIARUKU

UNIDENTITIED assailants have killed a 16-year-old girl identified as Chidima, and cut off her hands, in a farmland at Umuebu community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased, an SS ll student, was killed after she had finished working in the farm with her mother.

It could, however, not be ascertained if the killing was carried out for ritual purposes.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The mother of the girl said they were accosted by some armed youths as they were about leaving the farm.

“She couldn’t take note of the number of persons because she was terrified. All of a sudden, they grabbed the girl and took her away from her.

“The woman ran to the community and alerted the people on what had happened. It was then that people started mobilising into the bush.

“The local government chairman also detailed some police officers, who recovered her dismembered body.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria