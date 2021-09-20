* Equity and justice will unite Nigerian-Obi

*Nigerians should participate in politics-Ribadu

*As KCOBA appeals to FG to take over King’s College

By Evelyn Usman

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi and former Chairman of the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission,EFC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, were among prominent Nigerians who called for an urgent need to address the clamor for separatism by some Nigerians, weekend in Lagos, with a view to avoid a repeat of what happened in war torn countries like Rwanda and Somalia in the country.

Delivering a keynote address weekend, at a symposium organized by the King’s College Old Boys Association, KCOBA to mark the 112th anniversary of Kings College, Gbajabiamila, stated that except Nigerians from all parts of the country understood that the continued existence of Nigeria guaranteed them certain inalienable rights, expectation of an unreserved commitment to the Nigerian project would be dashed.

The anniversary with the theme ‘ Unity in diversity … stronger together’ according to him, would not have come at a better time than now, when Nigerians were assailed on all sides, by a variety of socio-economic challenges that threaten the country’s existence..

Noting that the combined obligation of the government to secure the citizenry and ensure their welfare was the central covenant of nationhood, the Speaker, however, lamented that the Nigerian state had often failed to live up to its covenant obligations. He said, “As the social compact of our nationhood has shrunk, the bonds of our brotherhood have frayed alongside. And citizens have been left to perform the functions of the state for themselves and their families. When your security and welfare are your business and yours alone, it is tough to exist in brotherhood with the persons against whom you are competing for survival.

“ At the same time, the government has operated in opposition to the people for much of our history. Interactions between government and the citizenry frequently harm the citizens, causing further loss of faith in the ability of the Nigerian state to protect its own.

“This is the overarching legacy of military rule in Nigeria. We have not recovered from it. Over the last twenty years of democratic governance, we have made tremendous progress. However, many government institutions, notably law enforcement, retain the character of our militaristic past, and their actions often fall short of the legitimate expectations of the Nigerian people”

On its part, the House of Representatives according to him, was in the process of a substantive review of the nation’s constitution with the aim to deliver a constitution he said would effectively organise the nation’s politics and “ to make it more inclusive, enshrine efficient mechanisms for holding the institutions of state to account and put an end to the debilitating conflicts that continue to tear our nation apart.

“ We will do what is necessary to achieve these objectives. However, all that effort will amount to nothing, unless we have buy-in and the support of credible voices from outside government.

“For understandable reasons, many of our citizens have come to expect too little of our politics and government. We collectively suffer from the tyranny of low expectations and the cynicism that causes us to believe that the political process cannot produce anything worthy or worthwhile. But this political process, flawed and broken as it is, is all we have. So, even as we work to reform it, we must also sustain it and use it to build the country we desire and deserve. .Nigeria belongs to all of us in equal measure. Yet, our future remains uncertain, and the highest hopes we each have for our nation are hampered by our inability to define a shared vision of nationhood for ourselves”.

On his part, former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, stated that the only way to uniting Nigerians was to have equity and justice.

He stated emphatically that failure to utilize the diversity of the country positively was one major cause of the seeming disunity among the people..

Citing countries like India and Indonesia which had more ethnic groups than Nigeria, yet have good economies as examples, Obi said, “ you cannot stay united when there is injustice; we cannot stay united if you don’t allow people to operate on a level playing ground. If Nigeria was a productive country, our diversity could have been a source of strength but we are a sharing country’’.

‘’Our country is not a productive country but a country of consumption and sharing. Once it is a sharing economy, it becomes difficult to be united because everybody wants to be part of the sharing”.

Former EFCC Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in his contribution , urged Nigerians to participate in politics either by voting for their choice candidates with good characters or by contesting , noting that only then would there be the needed change in the country.

Earlier in his remark, KCOBA President ,Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, lamented that the nation was witnessing the worst turbulence in history and therefore, called for the need for Nigerians to come together and proffer solutions to the problems.

He disclosed plans by KCOBA’s to manage King’s College and to achieve its desire, he solicited the Speaker to sponsor a bill to that effect, assuring that the association would uphold the tradition of selection of best students from all the geopolitical zones of the federation.

In his opening remarks, Chairman, Kingsweek 2021 Committee, Mr Chuma Anosike , explained that the theme of this year’s anniversary was aimed at rewriting the history of Nigeria, a country he said showed so much promise “ and was indeed touted to become the Black African Giant ‘ but virtually hobbling on its knees today”

“In a couple of weeks, Nigeria will be celebrating its 61st independence anniversary . Ordinarily at 61, we should have overcome certain teething problems of nationhood and sorted out some fundamental issues but alas, it would appear particularly over the last three to four years that the level of division ,strife, suspicion and despair has never been greater. This surely is not the country our founding fathers and general citizenry dreamt of on that bright day of October 1,1960”.