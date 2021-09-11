.

* Kidnapped victims released

* NSCDC official among arrested suspect

By Evelyn Usman

It was the end of the road for some bandits that have been terrorising communities in Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, as 11 of them have been killed by officials of the State Vigilante Group, weekend.

Other suspects were arrested while victims who were kidnapped five days ago, were

Surprisingly one of those arrested was personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Inspector Abdullahi Saidu. He was alleged to be supplying weapons and information to the criminals, alongside a civilian accomplice.

The killing and arrest of the suspects as gathered, followed the intelligence report.

Sources told Vanguard that ”Alaidi is their ring leader. He was killed during the first camp attack. Rabo and seven others were crushed. Madei and one other were killed in the second kidnappers’ camp while Umar escaped with gunshot injuries but was recaptured.”

The arrested suspects were said to be in the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammed Onogwu, said the feat was proof that the security architecture of Kogi State was strong enough to quash all forms of criminal vices.

He stated that the local vigilantes in Kogi had recorded numerous breakthroughs in Kogi, an action he attributed to the support given to them by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, as well cooperation from citizens and synergy with security agencies.

He said, “Governments at all levels will continue to make efforts towards sustaining the drive for a peaceful Kogi state by making every nook and cranny of the state unsafe for criminal elements and their sponsors”.

