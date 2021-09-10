… celebrating 10-years of peace building in Africa

It’s with emotions, joy and satisfaction that Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, organisers of Northern Nigeria Peace Award, Nigeria Youths Conference, Big Dreams Talent Show and Peace Achievers International Awards would be marking her 10-years of promoting Africa and the global business community.

The organisation which is known for championing peace through the Peace education programmes, Rural developmental project and others. They are known for their contribution towards promoting peace, growth and sustainability in Africa and the global business community

The organization for the past 10 years has been in the field working tirelessly to bring up young talents from the streets.

Many who have encountered or passed through the organization are scattered all over the world doing marvelously well.

Also, to further promote education amongst the youths and adults, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide partnered American Heritage University, Southern California, University of Benin, Cotonou and Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership, USA.

These institutions for the past 10 years have groomed and awarded recognitions to deserving personalities across the globe.

For an organization which headquarters is based in the Federal capital territory, Abuja, and promoting Peace in Africa and global business community for the past 10years, it’s pertinent to note that the Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide have honoured notable personalities who have contributed to peace education campaign and community development.

Empowering Young people through talent development is one of her priority, hence the emergence of Big Dreams Talent Show.

It would be worthy of note that in the past 10years, any personality or reputable organisations that doesn’t have affiliation with the the Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, should rethink their existence.

From President to governors, from Senators to ministers, diplomats, business community and so on.

According to the elated AMB Kingsley Amafibe, he said it’s been Topsy Turvy for the past 10years but believe that the support and encouragement he got from everyone is what has continued to spur him.

“We are really blessed in this country. I have given myself a mandate that peace is going to be my watchword. I don’t care how it’s going to affect me, we are changing the orientation of the youths and people in Africa.

” The awards are to encourage those deserving personalities to do more and we have been doing others great things for the past 10years. This celebration would be for all those who have died why championing the cause of peace in Africa and the world at large,” he stated.

Some of the few personalities who have received the peace Achievers International Honours are:

Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Fulvio Rustico,Amb Lulu Louis Mnguni

South African High Commission to Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Former Head of State, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Buratai, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Obi Cubana, Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, Governor Sule of Nasarawa State, Her Excellency, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, vice president, Liberia, His Excellency, Alh. Dr Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, AMB Dr Edd Branson, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, governor of sokoto state amongst others.

Also, in celebration of the 10th year anniversary, some personalities have been penciled down to be honoured for their great work in the promotion of peace and unity.

These are: Bello Muhammad Matawalle; Governor of Zamfara State,Engineer Daniel Elozino Omoyibo;

MD/CEO Dantinajo Gold Resort Ltd., Prince Emmanuel Odigie; C.E.O

Emmybless construction limited, Rtd, Major General Henry Ayoola; National Chairman, Restructuring Actualization Movement (RAM), Rt. Hon. Tonye Emmanuel Isenah; Former Speaker and serving Bayelsa State House Of Assembly representing the Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 1 amongst others.