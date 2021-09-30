.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

For the ninth consecutive month running, 1,079 beneficiaries of the Senator Tokunbo Abiru COVID-19 Financial Assistance received direct credit in their respective bank accounts ton Thursday, across 98 wards of the 16 Local Governments and the Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Those that benefitted in September belong to the batch A category. Over a thousand beneficiaries in category B are billed to receive support next month.

The COVID-19 support scheme kicked off January 2021 in fulfilment of the promise made by Senator Abiru during the electioneering period to assist the poorest of the poor across the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Selected beneficiaries have been getting N5000 assistance bimonthly (ionce in two months) since the beginning of the year and are expected to run through the year by way of direct credit to their bank accounts.

Beneficiaries include Physically-challenged persons, aged, unemployed youth, widows and other vulnerable people in the senatorial district.

Abiru, an accomplished banker has been breaking new frontiers in less than 10 months in the Senate

Recall that the Senator’s legislative agenda which is predicated on the provision of good to the greater number of the people are already being felt across the socio-strata in the district.

Concerned about the plight of constituents and other road users plying Ikorodu/Sagamu Road and Ikorodu/Itoikin/Epe Epe Road, Abiru moved a motion calling on the Federal Government to urgently intervene on the two critical roads.

Following the motion, contractors have since moved to the site on Ikorodu Sagamu Road.

Under the same period, Abiru sponsored a bill titled, ‘The Copyright Act Repeal And Re-enactment Bill, 2021’ that will replace the extant Copyright Act Cap C28 LFN 2004.

The critical bill that will revolutionize the knowledge and intellectual property industry has scaled second reading on the floor of the Senate. A public hearing will be held on the bill in October.

The senator also facilitated four blocks of 24 classrooms equipped with furniture and modern instruction materials, 16 toilets to Aga Primary School. The completed blocks of classrooms are completed and billed for commissioning soon.

In Epe, a mini stadium is currently under construction. A 40-bed Primary Health Centre is coming to Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

In October, a whopping 600 brilliant tertiary institutions students in the Lagos East Senatorial District will benefit from the Senator’s Annual Bursary Scheme.

In November, The Office of Senator Abiru in partnership with Fate Foundation, about 1, 000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the District will be trained in a two-day MSME Clinic.