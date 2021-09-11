By Moses Nosike

The Chief Executive Officer of 1040 Entertainment, Oluwasegun Ikuesewo, has said he is determined to take Nigerian music band to a global stage.

Based in Turkey, Ikuesewo said he had been in the entertainment industry since 2014 but he officially registered his company in 2017.

He said: “1040Ent was established in June 2017 and it’s all about music and organizing entertainment shows. I’ve been in the entertainment business since 2014 and I’m passionate about entertainment.”

According to him, Olumide Adebisi, aka Code, is the only artiste signed to the entertainment company at the moment.

Ikuesewo said that for me, I believe what is worth doing is worth doing well. We have just an artiste now but we will sign more artistes soon. Code is a talented artiste; I’ve known his music since he did a collaboration with the late Dagrin.

“We are trying to put many things in place because you need to plan when in music business. I plan to take Nigerian music to another level through creativity and robust marketing strategies.”