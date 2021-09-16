By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government said yesterday it would soon resolve issues with micro-blogging platform, Twitter, and relax the ban placed on its operation in the country.

It would be recalled that it is about 100 days since the federal government placed a ban on twitter for deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet on the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

As the action of the government attracted condemnation from different segments of the country, the government on August 11, had assured that the Twitter ban in Nigeria will be lifted soon.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had given the assurance while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the First Lady’s Conference room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed, who was asked to give an update on the Twitter ban in Nigeria and the interface with the company had said the end for amicable resolution is very much in sight.

But five weeks after that assurance was given, and 100 days into the ban, Mohammed, again told journalists yesterday that the matter would be resolved in a matter of days.

The minister, who spoke in an interview with State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting, said: “I think even Twitter itself two days ago, gave what I will call a progress report on our talks with them. And I think if I want to quote them rightly, it has been productive and quite respectful.

“As to how soon is soon, right? I want to assure you that Twitter’s operation, which was suspended, will be restored very soon; that I can assure you.

”In other words, if the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell (you) that we’re just actually talking about a few, just a few more days.

“What we’re trying to do is the changes that have been going on, but we need to dot the i’s and cross the t’s, but I can assure us that we’re not unmindful of the anxiety of Nigerians and both parties are working very hard to put a closure on the matter.

“As Twitter itself said, the changes have been very, very productive on both parties. It has not been advisory at all. And it’s quite respectful. Thank you very much.”

Asked further to be specific on when the matter would be resolved, he said: “Honestly, we have gone very far, I won’t be specific but we have gone very far, it’s just going to be very, very soon, just take my word for that.”

Further pressed to be specific, he said: “Honestly, I can’t be more specific than what I’ve told you, that it is going to be very soon.”

