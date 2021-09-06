Ahmed Musa will earn his 100 caps for Nigeria today if he plays against Cape Verde.

Musa, 28, has scored 15 goals in 99 appearances for Nigeria to remain behind former goalie/captain,

Vincent Enyeama (101) and another former captain, Joseph Yobo (101) as most capped.

ALSO READ: Qatar 2022 Race: Confident Super Eagles land in Mindelo, as Musa eyes 100 caps

The former Kano Pillars player who made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2010, has participated in two World Cup tournaments for Nigeria (2014, 2018), and has scored the most World Cup goals (4) for the Eagles.

He was a member of Nigeria’s Nations Cup winning team in 2013.

Vanguard News Nigeria