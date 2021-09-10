By Kingsley Adegboye

Gapstone Developers, a Lagos-based reputable real estate development company, has unveiled a 10-floor mixed-use housing project known as Zirconia Heights, situated on Block 5, Plot 6, Bisola Durosimi-Etti Boulevard, Lekki Phase 1.

The 60-unit apartments comprising 24 units of one-bedroom loft, eight units of one-bedroom flat, four units of two-bedroom loft, 24 units of two-bedroom flat and four units of office/retail spaces with sales/lease options.

Each unit is designed to have specialised amenities such as fully air-conditioned spaces, a fully fitted kitchen, full furnishing (optional), smart home features (optional), fibre-optic enabled internet, CCTV and an automated card access control.

General amenities and services in the development include four units of high speed elevators, ground and first basement, ample parking space for residents and guests, recyclable sewer system, water treatment plant and sewage disposal system,

Others are unique landscape and greenery, 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply powered by three sources- mains, generator and solar panels, extensive lounge area capable of offering 24/7 concierge services and reception, infinity swimming pool, restaurant serving both intercontinental and African dishes with a resident chef and fully equipped technological fitness and wellness centre.

They also include full rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Lekki and environs, rooftop grill and lounge area, rooftop business cafe and lounge, 24/7 security service and high-level security access control throughout the common areas.

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the edifice, the Managing Director of Gapstone Developers, Mr. Adetoro Bank-Omotoye, said the company is inspired with a mission to consistently identify opportunities to create innovative ways to deliver modern real estate assets in order to bridge the affordability gap in housing provision for the mid-income earners.

Bank-Omotoye who disclosed that the project is targeted at high-end of the society, said “We want to fill the gap and give gap ahead”.

In his presentation, Engr. Andy Jibunoh, a consultant to the project, said the idea behind the project is to provide functionality, address lifestyle and to fill gaps as desired, pointing out that real estate allows for those who are ready to excel.

In her contribution, Mrs. Nafisat Bank-Omotoye, said “We want to stand out in our projects, and this means that we must pay attention to details in everything we do”.

On financing of the project, Mr. Sulaiman Abu, Senior Business Executive, Gapstone, said the financing of the project is through off-plan purchase and private equity payment plan. He stated that for prospective home owners in the project, they are expected to make initial down payment of N6 million while the balance is spread to 18 months irrespective of the apartment desired. He said one-bedroom loft is selling for N60 million while one-bedroom flat goes for N70 million. Two-bedroom flat and two-bedroom loft according to Sulaiman, are N90 million and N110 million respectively.

For buyers who are interested in mortgages to finance their purchases, Mrs. Bolanle Golden, said the real estate firm is in partnership with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and some primary mortgage institutions PMIs, to arrange for such mortgage loans, adding that some PMIs are ready to give as much as N50 million to prospective investors.