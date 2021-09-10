By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Police operatives have foiled a cult initiation attempt at Onicha-Ugbo community, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, arresting 10 suspects.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement, said some other suspects escaped into the bush.

On 25/09/2021 at about 0145hrs acting on intelligence gathered that members of Aiye confraternity a.k.a black axe were carrying out initiation in the bush at Onicha-Ugbo community in Aniocha North LGA. The Commander Delta State Anti Cult Unit (SACU) detailed operatives who stormed the venue of the initiation that night.

“They were able to foil the initiation process and also arrested 10 male suspects while others escaped into the bush.

“One locally made revolver pistol with four live and one expended 9mm ammunition and two expended cartridges were recovered from two of the suspected cultist while some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one Honda accord car with Reg no. Lagos KSF 586 DU, five motorcycles and a bag containing clothes were recovered from the scene.

“Also, on 24/9/2021 at about 1610hrs, operatives of the Command Crack Squad acting on intelligence gathered raided criminal hideouts in Eri Community near Oleh in Isoko south LGA and arrested one Akpofure Lucky ‘m’ aged 37yrs with a locally made pistol and three live cartridges.

“The suspect confessed that he is a member of the supreme vikings confraternity. They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Vanguard News Nigeria