By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has urged the federal government to consider and review upward the present revenue allocation formula for Borno State, considering the fact that the internally generated revenue of the state has increased and is one of the parameters considered in the revenue sharing formula.

The state Governor stated this during the occasion of the nationwide sensitization of the 36 states and federal capital territory on the review of the existing revenue allocation formula held at the Multi purpose hall government house Maiduguri.

The governor who was represented by his chief of staff professor Isa Marte Husseini said, the state revenue law 2020 has yielded positive result with the highest revenue ever generated in the history of the state.

The governor commented the commission for acting on its core mandates of reviewing from time to time the revenue allocation and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities.

The chairman Revenue and Fiscal Mobilisation Commission represented by the federal commissioner of the commission, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal commended the state governor for the giant strides in governance despite the huge security challenges over the years.

Adamu Dibal said based on the constitutional provision and changing socio economic and political dynamics of the nation, the commission has been promoted and compelled to commence full engagements of the representatives of the various stakeholders and the people nationwide in the process of fashioning a new Revenue Allocation Formula for the country.

Also in his welcome address the state commissioner Ministry of finance and economic planning, Alhaji Adamu Lawan said the main objective of the program is to interact and obtain valuable inputs from the participating stakeholders.

The state chief judge Borno State, Justice Kashim Zanna said Borno State have two factors which must be considered for upward review of its revenue allocation from federal government, this he said, are the vast land mass and shares border with three countries of Niger, Chad and Cameroun, whicb requires enough resources to handle.

Other contributers at the occasion which include the representatives of shehu of Borno, Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, BOSHA, NLC, and CSOs all clamoured for the upward review.

Vanguard News Nigeria