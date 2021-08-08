.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum at the weekend commended Hon. Usman Zannah, member representing Kaga, Gubio and Magumeri federal constituency for bringing development closer to people at the grassroots.

He specifically said the provision of tractors, pesticides, improved seed varieties, distribution of food and non-food items for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, installation of solar streets light in Benisheik and Ngamdu towns, as well as the construction of befitting classroom blocks for Basic school and Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Kaga local government area by the lawmaker shows a good representation.

Zulum made the commendation at the official commissioning of 300 low-cost houses for returnee IDPs and two blocks of shopping complex built by the Borno State Government in collaboration with Family Homes, a mass housing developer/agency under the federal ministry of finance.

The houses, which are units of two-bedroom semi-detached low-cost houses are sited at Ngamdu, a town in the Kaga Local Government Area of northern Borno.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum while in Kaga, commissioned the Basic School and the ICT centre built and furnished by Hon. Usman Zannah, who is Vice Chairman House Committee on Basic Education at the lower chamber.

He described Zannah’s constituency projects as timely, in view of the gradual returning of peace and the zeal of youths to embrace western education in the state.

“We are here to commission yet another 300 low-cost houses for our returning Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and two blocks of shopping complex built by the Borno State Government in collaboration with Family Homes.

“The houses, which are units of two-bedroom semi-detached low-cost houses sited at Ngamdu is timely, considering the gradual returning of peace and the willingness of our people to go back to their ancestral homes and pick up their pieces.

“The cardinal objective of this government is to restore peace and bring hope to the common man, provide basic qualitative education to our younger ones and better the lives of the citizenry.

“I am very much impressed with the developmental strides by our legislators, especially these constituency projects executed by Hon Usman Zannah which we are also unveiling today”. Zulum said.

In his address, Hon. Zannah thanked the governor for taking his time to unveil some of his constituency projects and promised to do more for the betterment of his electorate.

He said the constituency under his representation would do everything possible in complimenting efforts of the present government under the leadership of governor Zulum to restore hope to the electorates.