By Rita Okoye

ZUGACOIN becomes the first Cryptocurrency to hit an all time trade value of $100,000 on the global market.

This is as a result of Remittano entering into a partnership with Zugacoin, making it surpasse every crypto records and taking the lead in the global market of Cryptocurrencies.

The top most talked about currency in Africa founded by Professor Archbishop Sam Zuga AKA Jehovah’s Field Marshall is trading on the global market at the value of $100,000.

Few days after the coin reportedly traded at $87,000 against Bitcoin $41,000

Reacting to the continuous surge of Zugacoin trade value in the global market the Founder, Archbishop Sam Zuga.

Zuga advised Africans to take advantage of ZUGACOIN for their Financial freedom especially as it is also on binance network SZCB and has been listed on 10 different Exchange including VinDAX and Pancakeswap.

ZUGACOIN officially launched on the 1st of December 2020, is currently on 3 different Blockchains, Ethereum, Binance and Samzuga Blockchain.

This is also coming after the first Blockchain Main Net in Africa was successfully Launched by the philanthropic cleric.

Samzugacoin Blockchain Mainnetwork And Zugacoin (Zugascan) Explorer, is the first Blockchain Network created from Africa by an African and for Africa tech space.

The Founder, Archbishop Sam Zuga who was recently honored as the First Professor of Digital Economy in the world is aimed at providing ways to help every willing average Nigerian to fight poverty and earn a better living.

The poverty in Nigeria and Africa is artificial and God has given him the ability to alleviate the citizens out of its shackles, ‘if possible, eradicate it, if the poor people are willing and obedient to the process,” the Cleric stated.

Explaining further how he intends to see his mission and vision accomplished, Sam Zuga stated that with ZUGACOIN every willing Nigerian and African should be able to begin their journey into financial freedom.