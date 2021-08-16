.

It’s not Christlike to kill innocent people – Fani-Kayode condemns killings of Muslim Fulani in Plateau

“You target a group of innocent and defenceless Hausa Fulani Muslims who were on their way home after worshipping their God and you slaughter them like Sallah rams.

Your defence is that these were reprisal killings for the slaughter of your Christian brothers and kinsmen by a group of Fulanis at an earlier date.

My questions for you and those that are egging you on and clapping for you are as follows:

1. Were those innocent travellers you butchered part of those that killed your Christian brothers and kinsmen at the said earlier date?

2. Do two wrongs make a right?

3. Is it the Christian way to target innocent and defenceless people who have done you no wrong and who present no threat and subject them to mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide?

I have condemned the targeting and mass murder of Christians by Muslims consistently over the years and I have expressed outrage about this every time it happens.

Am I supposed to keep quiet and relish it when it happens the other way around and when Christians murder Muslims simply because I am a Christian?

Are we not all human beings with blood flowing through our veins and are these people not our compatriots?

There is no reason on earth why I would not condemn the mass murder of Muslims by Christians as well and anyone that expects me to keep quiet and not wholeheartedly condemn it when such barbarity is visited upon any of my compatriots does not know FFK.

We must stop behaving like animals and start acting like human beings in this country and we must stop killing one another at the drop of a hat for whatever reason.

If we refuse to do so we will wake up one day and we will not have a country left: the only thing we will have is a massive cauldron of fire in which every single one of us is either consumed or becomes a pitiful and sorry refugee.

No one wins a religious or tribal war in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation of over 210 million people. If God forbid, it were to ever happen we will ALL suffer and we will ALL lose!

I call for peace, calm and restraint on all sides in Plateau state and indeed throughout the country.

May the souls of those that were killed in Jos two days ago rest in peace and may those that murdered them in cold blood be brought to justice”-

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as a pillar of unity and a firm believer in one Nigeria as Babangida marked his 80th birthday.

Abubakar said in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Monday, that Babangida, popularly known as IBB, established an inclusive government that reflected Nigeria’s ethnic and religious diversities.

“You can’t deny IBB the credit for his sincere efforts to build a viable federation founded on equitable representation,’’ Abubakar said.

He noted that even Babangida’s “most stubborn critics’’ could not deny the fact that the former military leader had built a solid national infrastructure for the country which was still standing and visible around the country.

The former vice president also paid tribute to IBB for assembling one of the best and most formidable cabinets in Nigeria’s recent history because of his commitment to excellence.

Abubakar commended the former military president’s remarkable childhood history, saying that the general lost both his parents at an early age and had to struggle to pull himself up in life.

He described IBB as a man of vast knowledge, wisdom, a wealth of experience and a broad outlook on life.

He prayed to Allah to grant him more years in good health and vitality.

Vanguard News Nigeria