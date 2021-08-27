By Moses Nosike

Tobi Nancy Keshinro is a young Nigerian who derives passion in art work and would want to make a statement with it in her forthcoming exhibition. She is of the opinion that art work should be preserved in our environment and artistes should be encouraged.

She is the Chief Executive Officer of NK Art Showroom. In this media chart, Keshinro reveals how her forthcoming exhibition will run.

According to her, the exhibition comes up on September 19-24, 2021 at Ikoyi. She said that the title was carefully chosen to be ‘The Discovery’ with the theme, ‘Scenes from Everyday Life’. Nike Art Gallery has pledged her support for the exhibition. “During the exhibition, a couple of art works will be on display and Artistes from different specialization will exhibit their works. It is going to be more about cultural heritage”.

The young CEO who wants Nigerians to come back to art work said, “this is my first exhibition and the title is The Discovery because of me discovering this in profession and as a passion. Also, the theme, ‘Scenes from Everyday Life’ is about things happening in our environment and we know that artistes works is about the environment.

Artistes expected to feature at the exhibition include Ohams Albert, Hakeem Salaam, Hamid Ibrahim, Nancy Keshy, Wallace Ejoh. Others are Ikechukwu Eziege, Bede Umeh, Oyinye Ezennia, Luke Osaro, Idowu Sonaya and Chinyere Ibenye.

She said that the exhibition will not be a one-off event but there will be continuity and each exhibition will be better than the previous one.

Speaking on what motivated her into arts, Keshinro said, “My motivation is the love for arts generally. I always love arts and recently, I decided to just make good out of it by helping artistes promote their works. I see that they have challenges in promoting their works in Nigeria and I want to be that person that will help them promote their works.

NK Art Showroom is about promoting artworks, helping artistes in showcasing their works globally because artistes need acknowledgement and a commission for their works and talents. We also create vibrant relationships with artistes and clients. My company is a year old, have been practicing to know and get how my style looks like”.

On how conducive is the environment for the exhibition, she said that the environment is very conducive. “This is Lagos, we need arts to be literally everywhere not just visual arts alone but performing arts, paintings on the walls around Lagos just to make Lagos beautiful in that way. It doesn’t have to be physical arts on paintings on canvas but arts generally”.

Speaking on her passion for art work Keshinro said, “I like arts right from secondary school but I didn’t study arts in the university of which I would eventually. I studied Economics.

If she has any plan to establish art gallery in the future, she said, “I may do that in future but the idea is just to have a space where artistes can bring their works and exhibit them at a certain rate and if it becomes a gallery in future, so be it.

Gallery owners exploit artistes

It may be true in some ways, but I don’t think my firm will do that. We are committed to the artistes and we promise to give them a very conducive atmosphere to work with and that will serve as a mutual benefit to both parties. it is going to be a win-win for both parties.

Expectation after the exhibition

I want artistes to see my company as an organization that will keep to their promises and be able to sell their works. Artistes will always want their works sold and my company will help them achieve this by promoting their works globally. I expect sales to be made at the end of the exhibition.

Artistes and COVID -19

COVID-19 actually made me discover this talent in me. We were mostly indoors and since I like arts and I said I want to go into arts. And I asked myself, why not just do something that will make a difference in the country. i decided to see beyond my vision and this organization what I came with.

Gender imbalance in the arts

There are actually a lot of female artistes in Nigeria and in the world. They are talented and good in their works. I am a member of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) and Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN), Lagos. We are united and we hold group exhibitions and there is no disparity amongst us.

Works done

I have done A Break From Reality. It is about a woman who sells on the roadside and she saw a group of photographers taken photographs and she walks up to them telling them that she wants to take pictures with them and they agreed. They took photographs of her and at the point where she leaves her work to take pictures makes her happy. A break from reality gives her the opportunity to take a break from what she sells to take photographs.

Message to Nigerians

People should go with what they want and love. Follow your passion and do things that will create an impact in the society because at a point, everybody needs an inspiration or someone to look top to for an inspiration.

Role model

My role model is Ohams Albert because he has encouraged me a lot in my arts and am grateful to the exposure that he has given me.

Another person is Prof Bruce Onabrakpeya , he is a legend and has impacted a lot on me.

Challenges

I don’t think there will be any more challenges for the exhibition because I have had challenges and it was really tough. The challenges in terms of funds to organize the exhibition because these days most people don’t want to sponsor exhibitions like this, they want to have a benefit or have something in return but thank God that I have overcome the challenge.