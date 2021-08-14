One of the pioneers in the Nigerian creative space, Oluwatobi “Osbalt” Abobade, also known as Osbalt has continued to show others the path to toe with his expertise in photography, film, and design.

Always donning his trademark T-shirts and short, it might be hard for those who don’t know him to reconcile his presence online with who he is in real life.

For him, their is no idle time in his hands as there is always something new to talk about as he is always pursuing a project aimed at personal development or the development of the creative industry in Africa.

Osbalt says he did not go to school to learn a bulk of things he knows but has received many awards for his designs and films. He has also worked on major video projects ranging from ads to indie films.

He believes that the world is becoming smaller and African film or photography is now mainstream. He recalls submitting some of his work to magazines and getting rejected. Now, these magazines reach out to publish my work, he says with a look of nostalgia on his face.

“Passion”, he says, “if you go into filmmaking with the sole aim of making money, you might struggle with learning. “Do not do what everyone is doing because they are making money. Chase what you are passionate about, and the success you are looking for will come. It might take years, but you will get the success you desire. Money shouldn’t always be the motivation, and satisfaction remains important.”

Oluwatobi is an award-winning photographer, filmmaker, and designer. His work documents the world through his camera lens, taking pictures that speak for themselves. Oluwatobi has worked with several projects featuring local and international celebrities.

Vanguard News Nigeria