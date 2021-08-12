By Providence Adeyinka

In commemoration of ‘Yaom-al Ashura’, tenth day of Muhharram in the Islamic calendar, the 2021 Epe KayoKayo festival is scheduled to hold on September 8 to 11 in line with the customary timeline of the festival, which is celebrated during the first month of the Islamic calendar

A statement signed by General Coordinator, Kayokayo organizing committee, Otunba TJ Abass, said that the festival will be held for one week, from September 8, the third day after Id-el-Kabir festivity, with a medley of activities being line up.

He said that in view of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State and other parts of the country, this year’s kayo kayo is expected to be tuned down and observed under strict adherence to Covid-19 preventive protocols.

“Since inception, the kayokayo festival has become a veritable platform to promote the local economy, address some of the socio-economic challenges of the community and most significantly, to propagate our rich cultural heritage.

“Highlights of the event include a Royal visit to Olu-Epe, the Tahjud night, Jummat Service, an Annual prayer at the palace, as well as a Drama performance at the Epe theatre, and of course, the Lighting of Etufu by Olu Epe of Epe kingdom.

“This year’s Kayokayo, despite its suppressed design, is expected to draw first class dignitaries across Lagos State while also ameliorating the socio-economic and religio-cultural landscape of Epe Division,” he said.