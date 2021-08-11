…YahClick and GCES partnership will provide 9mobile with efficient, affordable, scalable and reliable satellite connectivity

…Unserved and underserved regions will soon have access to voice and broadband connectivity

YahClick, the leading satellite broadband service from global operator Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems, have signed a strategic partnership with Global Communications Extension Services Limited (GCES) to provide satellite connectivity for 9mobile, one of Nigeria’s leading mobile network operators.

YahClick’s partnership with GCES will bring satellite connectivity to hundreds of cellular backhauling sites, delivering 9mobile with a reliable and robust means of rural connectivity across its entire Nigerian operations.

All three businesses complement each other to provide high-performing and cost-effective mobile network services to citizens in Nigeria. YahClick’s satellite services now reach more than 60 per cent of the population in Africa, and the agreement with GCES extends the company’s reach to more regions within Nigeria.

The introduction of satellite services within rural and unserved areas will also positively impact the economy of the country as it strengthens Nigeria’s policy of financial inclusion championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Money vendors operating Point of Sale (POS) services and other merchants in these areas will benefit from the availability of broadband connectivity and increased financial transactions resulting in greater profitability therefore raising their standard of living.

This partnership has made it possible to overcome the barriers of remote connectivity thanks to satellite backhauling option which makes it feasible to offer cellular services in areas that are prohibitively expensive to reach using traditional terrestrial means.

In signing this agreement, YahClick and GCES will work to support 9mobile in providing its high-quality telecommunication services to individuals across Nigeria. With the addition of YahClick’s reliable satellite connectivity solutions, this partnership will ensure that citizens throughout the country have access to secure, affordable connectivity options nationwide.

Farhan Khan, CEO, YahClick commented, “Our partnership with GCES provides trustworthy, accessible and affordable broadband connectivity for one of Nigeria’s leading networks of choice — reiterating our commitment to advancing the country’s connectivity infrastructure. Our agreement unites three companies in working shoulder to shoulder to bridge the digital divide while enabling residents and businesses to realise their potential. As we expand further in Africa, this is another example of the power of collaboration with industry peers that share our vision of advancing humanity.”

Adamu Babadisa, Chief Technical Officer, of GCES added, “For years we have worked with all major telecommunication firms in Nigeria and overall Africa by providing professional quality services to the African telecommunication industry. This latest partnership will allow us at GCES to introduce 9mobile to the latest telecommunication applications, equipment, and IT infrastructure we provide to help sustain their mobile network operations. This partnership will not only eliminate the barriers to mobile internet adoption within remote regions in Nigeria but also improves the citizens’ access to affordable devices, data plans and opportunities which arise from staying connected. This is a step closer to uplifting the marginalized communities that live in unserved and underserved regions not to mention the socioeconomic benefits that come with sighting of such infrastructure in terms of job creation and economic prosperity of these communities.”