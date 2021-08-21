World Taekwondo: Nnaji on the cusp of history

By Tony Ubani

Nigeria’s presence in International Federations, IFs, is set to be on the rise with the coming elections into the exalted Council Member of World Taekwondo.

The exalted position is similar to the position of NFF President, Melvin Amaju Pinnick as a Council member of the World Football-controlling body, FIFA.

Nigeria’s Chief (Dr) Jonathan Nnaji is one of nine African Taekwondo aficionados gunning for the two seats allotted to the continent at the election slated for Wuxi, China on October 11.

Eligible voters are Taekwondo Presidents from all over the world with Africa contributing 52 member Nations to decide the fate of its nine candidates which would be narrowed to two for the Council Members. If Nnaji scales through, he automatically becomes the first Nigerian ever to be on the high-ranking Taekwondo World body.

African oppositions are coming from Burundi, South Africa, Morocco, Niger and Egypt.

ALSO READ: National Stadium Lagos: From Sports City to ghost city

Of course, Nnaji appears to understand the undercurrent of global politics and the many banana peels everywhere.

As former President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation who saw to Nigeria winning her first Olympic medal through Chika Chukwumerije, Nnaji has all the experience and had hobnobbed enough with other world leaders in the sport that most of them want him to climb up the ladder to be able to have a strong voice for Nigeria and Africa in a sport that Africans are mining fortunes.

However, in order not to be like the Biblical Prophet who is not respected in his home, Nnaji has stretched forward his hand to Sports Minister Sunday Dare to intimate him of the benefits that awaits Nigeria when he gets to the position.

“We’ve seen that sports is played both in the Boardroom as well as outside. I am a Nigerian”, he said but was quick to talk of the challenges.

“I need support from Nigeria. I’ve what it takes and have connections but I need total support from my country. Once your country is solidly behind you, you’re certain to get to the Promised Land”, he said, begging the Sports Minister to extend his support for him.

The versatile Sports Administrator, Nnaji, is equally gunning for re-election as Vice President of the continental body, Africa Taekwondo Union on October 10 at the same venue in China.

Already, Nigeria Taekwondo Federation officials have been pulling all the strings for him to get re-elected while he asks for good spirited Nigerians to show love to him as to be able to meet up with his electioneering campaigns for the good of Nigerian Taekwondo.

Vanguard News Nigeria