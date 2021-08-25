World relies on resilience of health sector to breathe again, says Godden, THT boss

CEO, Mr. Kieran Godden (middle) flanked by Head, Provider Management, Dr Chinyeaka Aguboshim (left), and Head, Medical Services, Dr. Eyitayo Abejide, all of Total Health Trust, THT, at the THT Provider Forum in Lagos, on Tuesday. Below is the panel session

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The MD/CEO of Total Health Trust Ltd., THT, Mr. Kieran Godden, has said following the devastation caused by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the world needs the success and resilience of the health sector to breathe again.

Mr. Godden said this at THT’s provider forum on Tuesday in Lagos, which focused on how to bring order, make impact and learn from the chaos caused by the pandemic, with the theme “Creating Impact in Chaos: Healthcare Resilience Lessons Post Covid-19”.

According to Godden, as economies and businesses emerge from the scourge of the pandemic, innovation and resilience become extremely importance for growth and sustainability.

His words: “As healthcare providers, you remain at the forefront of this development.

“The world is depending on the success and resilience of the health sector to breathe light into the darkness, and perhaps return to the moments we all shared freely without physical distancing.”

He said a healthier Nigeria is good for the economy and good for business, adding, “Our purpose revolves around this and you, our provider partners, are an integral part of this mission.”

THT, a partner of the Liberty group, held the forum, a three-day event, as an opportunity to interact with providers, generate useful insights from the interaction, which would be ploughed back into helping better partnerships and promotion of interests.

After the opening presentation by Dr. Chinyeaka Aguboshim, THT’s Head of Provider Management, there were presentations by resource persons.

Professor Akin Asibogun spoke on “Building Back Better: Improving Healthcare Delivery Post-Pandemic in Nigeria”.

He established a link between health and security, examined resilience and sustainability, analysed the challenges facing African health systems, the case for strengthening health systems, required elements for success and required actions.

The other was Dr. Otefe Edebi, who spoke directly to the theme of the forum, where he listed re-evaluation, innovation, focus and information as the ways the health sector and stakeholders can survive the pandemic.

The high point of the COVID-19 protocols-compliant event was the panel session on “Creating Impact in Chaos: Discussing the Lessons”, anchored by Dr. Adeola Majiyagbe.

The panellist were Dr. Kunle Megbuwawon, Mrs Fisayo Adeleke, who were physically present, and Dr. Adeola Ayorinde and Dr. Chinyere Uzodinma, who joined virtually.

Vanguard News Nigeria