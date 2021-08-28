World Athletics U-20: SWAN applauds Okowa for outstanding performance

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN FCT Chapter, has applauded the President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Chief Tonobok Okowa for the unprecedented feat achieved for the country at the just concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

This commendation is coming on the heels of the outstanding third placed finish on the medals table by Team Nigeria. The best ever medal haul of four gold and three bronze.

SWAN Chairman Comrade Bunmi Haruna in a statement, issued on Wednesday, after the triumphant Team Nigeria contingent was treated to a memorable reception in Abuja, praised Chief Okowa for his physical and financial investment in the team and also applauded the Delta state government for the role they played.

According to him, “ I commend in strong terms the tenacity of the AFN under the leadership of Chief Tonobok Okowa and also Delta state which committed resources in camping athletes for good two months before the championship. I’m sure these commitments went a long way to yielded results not only for the federation but for the country at large.”

Comrade Bunmi also thank the AFN boss for always identifying with the media.

