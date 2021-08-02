Twenty-first century women have changed and increasingly occupy the space where they were predominantly male

Gone are the days when men were the dominant race and women only had to do the housework, take care of the children, and keep dinner straight. Twenty-first century women have changed and increasingly occupy the space where they were predominantly male.

They have been doing this over time with consistency, competence and building their own narrative. A good example is in the online entertainment market, including the online casino market. Today, more and more women play on casino online.

Contrary to popular belief, video games are no longer dominated by 12-year-olds. Breaking the generalized gambler stereotype, there are currently more women playing than men. According to a 2021’s survey, 74% of user spending on mobile apps comes from games.

What we can conclude is that women are increasingly gaining ground in environments where men predominated before. Therefore, it is important to open up the range of possibilities for more and more women to seek new forms of entertainment and new hobbies that were previously exclusive to men. And for that, don’t feel excluded or rejected.

However, in a society still determined by stereotypes, starting to think outside the box is a little difficult, but it is becoming more and more a reality for women. Even online entertainment sites are betting on women’s month to create themed events to attract more women to try out new hobbies. It’s also an invitation to women to step out of their comfort zone and try something completely new.

The inclusion of diversity in online entertainment is very important to determine how the future of online gaming platforms will be, since there is a huge growth potential in this sector that generated, in 2020 alone, 159.3 billion dollars. More and more women are attracted to the fun, flexibility and freedom that online games offer.

In Asia, where the online gaming market is huge, teams and entire leagues made up of female players are now making an impact on the world stage. Asia is considered the global video game capital, and gaming companies are organizing to conquer more space and attract more and more women to the world of online games.

Former Malaysian pro player Reia Ayunan used to play roleplaying games like Battle Royale. She was recently hired by video game creator Ubisoft and now produces game content with the aim of attracting more women. Today, the best e-sport players (the most widely used term in the world to define eSports) in Asia are now female.

In Brazil, where 53% of players are female, it’s no different. League of Legends player Julia Gandra Neves, 28, created a Facebook group to gather female players and promote women’s championships. Julia found an environment for girls who share common tastes to meet and exchange ideas. And by the amount of members – more than 7,000 – you can see that there are many girls interested in playing League of Legends online. Ariane Parra, founder of Women Up Games – which promotes events to attract women to the world of E-sports – says that, in 4 years of existence, more than 3,000 women took part in women’s championships promoted by Women Up Games – among them, the first women’s FIFA tournament in Latin America.

It seems that the gaming world will be completely dominated by women.