By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS energy supply to boost industrialisation in the country remains a herculean task, a non-profit making organisation, Solar Sister Nigeria, wants inclusion and support for women entrepreneurs to tackle Nigeria’s energy problem, especially in the rural areas.

The call was made by the company’s Country Director, Olasimbo Sojinrin, at the recent National Roundtable on Improving the Enabling Market Environment for Women Entrepreneurship in clean Energy sector sponsored by Solar Sister Nigeria, Africa Clean Energy, and supported by Energia.

According to Sojinrin, the National Round Table basically focused on Nigeria, but the issues and prospects can be applied across the energy landscape, which she pointed out that women are a key part of the solution to scaling up energy access, especially in underserved communities in sub-Saharan Africa.

The keynote speaker, Dr Meseret Teklemariam Zemedkun, spoke on The Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs and Their Impacts in the Clean Energy Space.

She said: “For many years now, women have received the short end of the stick, not having access to equal opportunities as men to social and economic environment.

“Critical factors such as lack of access to finance, legal and regulatory barriers and the lack of appropriate education and technical skills, have served to hinder women’s full participation as significant agents for economic development.

“However, the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency, REA, promised to boost activities of women entrepreneurs in the country’s energy sector, which already established a Gender Mainstreaming Programme to advance gender inclusion and diversity.”

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, who was represented by Special Adviser to the Minister, Dr Priscilla Achakpa, pointed out that women entrepreneurs in the energy sector need enablement and level playground in the clean energy sector.

She said it should not only be about women’s rights, but about creating sustainable and practical pathways to expand clean energy access and be in the frontlines of combating climate change.

Project Manager, Solar Sister Nigeria, Chinenye Anekwe, said the event was organised to facilitate the involvement of women entrepreneurs in the energy space.