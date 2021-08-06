Wizkid

By Emmanuel Okogba

It took just twelve minutes for tickets to Wizkid’s November ‘Made In Lagos’ concert to sell out.

The concert set to take place at the 02 Arena in London, United Kingdom is part of a planned tour of North America to support the album he released in October last year.

The Grammy Award winner took to social media to announce that he has not run out of tickets for the concert writing, ‘Sold out the 02 Arena in 12 minutes. London! I love you”

Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ is a 14-track album that features fellow Grammy Award winner Burnaboy, Tems, reggae artist, Damian Marley amongst others.

This is not the first time Wizkid is selling out the 02 as he also did with his “Starboy Fest” in October of 2019, becoming the first African artiste to do so.

Vanguard News Nigeria